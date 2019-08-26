Pro Kabaddi Live Score: UP Yoddha vs. Puneri Paltan | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 26th August 2019

UP Yoddha look to bounce back against Puneri Paltan tonight.

UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan lock horns on Day 3 of the Delhi leg at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi as a part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

UP Yoddha are fresh off a loss last night against hosts Dabang Delhi K.C. as they look to rectify their errors tonight. Puneri Paltan has remained unbeaten in their recent two games and will be up for continuing their momentum.

The returning Monu Goyat scored a Super-10 last night against Dabang Delhi K.C. He will be leading the offence for UP along with Shrikant Jadhav against the hard-hitting defence of Puneri Paltan. Rishank Devadiga scored six raid points as substitution last night as he looks to make his return into the starting seven.

Pankaj Mohite is the top scorer for Puneri Paltan with 38 raid points in just six games. Coach Anup Kumar will highly expect Nitin Tomar to do well tonight as the stated lead raider of the team. Manjeet Dahiya with seven raid points against Bengaluru Bulls could yet again make his way into the team.

The emerging left corner Sumit has been phenomenal so far with 33 tackle points in ten matches. Skipper Nitesh Kumar will look to improve his performance based on recent outings. Ashu Singh and Amit Narwal have remained consistent but will get expected to reduce advance tackles.

PO Surjeet Singh is the top defender for Puneri Paltan with 13 tackle points to his name. Jadhav Balasaheb scored a brilliant High-5 against Bengaluru Bulls as he looks to replicate his performance tonight. Hadi Tajik and Sagar Krishna might yet again serve the team in the corner defence.

Can UP Yoddha get back to winning ways? Or will Puneri Paltan continue their momentum tonight?

Head To Head Record

Played: 3

UP Yoddha: 1

Puneri Paltan: 2

Tied: 0

Match Details

Time and Date: 8:30 PM IST (26th August 2019)

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

