Pro Kabaddi Live Score: UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas | UP Yoddha take 14-10 lead against Thalaivas | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 7th August 2019

Vijay Sain

The ankle-hold specialist Nitesh Kumar takes on the 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari tonight.

The Day 4 of Patna leg at Patliputra Sports Complex will witness UP Yoddha taking on Tamil Thalaivas in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019. UP Yoddha will be eyeing their second victory of the season while Tamil Thalaivas will look to continue their winning momentum after an epic comeback against Haryana Steelers.

Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat led the Yoddhas in the first half to give them a four point lead in the first half of the match. Rishank scored 3 points while Giyat has scored 2 points. While Rahul Chaudhari managed to score 3 points for the Thalaivas, they have been unable to take the lead.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here

Monu Goyat has only scored 15 raid points in four matches as the offence of UP Yoddha has been lackluster till now.

Top class raiders namely Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga have struggled with their form recently. They will be looking for a fresh start against the Thalaivas' bedrock defence.

As for the Tamil Thalaivas, Rahul Chaudhari has been top-notch with 34 raid points in four matches. Although, he has not received support from his captain Ajay Thakur in the offence, Rahul has taken the contests to a close finish in two victories. The management will expect Ajay to support him in the raiding to build pressure against the opposition's defense.

UP Yoddha will also be seeking to improve their tackle points tally as it has been the lowest in comparison to other teams this season. Both Sumit (left corner) and the centurion of last season Nitesh Kumar (right) have ten tackle points each in 4 matches.

Amit Narwal and Ashu Singh/Narender will have to play a mature role to book a permanent spot in the team.

Manjeet Chhillar has been brilliant so far with 18 tackle points at an average of 4.5 tackle points. The experienced veterans in the corners, Mohit Chhillar (right) and Ran Singh (left) will be keen to leave their mark against the notable raiders from UP Yoddha.

Will UP Yoddha led by Nitesh Kumar co-exist and triumph as a unit? Or will the Tamil Thalaivas dominate with their experienced players in the line-up?

Head To Head Record:

Played: 6

UP Yoddha: 2

Tamil Thalaivas: 2

Tied: 2

Match Details:

Time & Date: 07:30 PM IST (7th August 2019)

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda