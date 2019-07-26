Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: Dabang Delhi K.C. move to the top spot after two wins

Rishikesh Malkhede 26 Jul 2019, 12:55 IST

Meraj Sheykh attempting a raid in the Tamil Thalaivas' half (Pic Courtesy - @ProKabaddi)

Dabang Delhi K.C. registered two back to back wins in Pro Kabaddi 2019 to grab the top position in the points table. With close wins, first against Telugu Titans and then against Tamil Thalaivas, the Delhi based team has 10 points and a score difference of two. They won 34-33 against the Titans and 30-29 against the Thalaivas.

Naveen Kumar has been the star player for the Dabangs as he has notched up a total of 22 points from two matches. Joginder Narwal and Meraj Sheykh have also contributed to Delhi's wins with eight points each in two matches.

In the Pro Kabaddi Points Table, after one loss and one win, Tamil Thalaivas have moved to the second position with 6 points and a score difference of 12. They are followed by Bengal Warriors, who notched up their biggest win the Pro Kabaddi against UP Yoddha. having played only one match, they have 5 points but a score difference of 31.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortune Giants and Haryana Steelers are the next three teams on the PKL Points Table, each having five points. However, Jaipur Pink Panthers stand above all of them with a score difference of 19, followed by Gujarat (18) and the Steelers (10).

U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls have each won one match and lost one, putting them on the 7th and 8th position. The last four positions are held by Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha. While they have not won any matches, only Telugu Titans have played three matches, losing all of them, while all the other teams have played one.

Here is how the Kabaddi points table looks after the Dabang Delhi v Tamil Thalaivas match on 25th July:

Pro Kabaddi Points Table after 25th July (Pic Courtesy - Pro Kabaddi)