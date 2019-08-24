Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after Chennai leg

The home team, Tamil Thalaivas could not take much advantage of their home leg

The Chennai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 came to an end last night with the season 2 champions, U Mumba defeating the home team, Tamil Thalaivas at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

With that loss, Tamil Thalaivas ended their home leg with zero wins thus, maintaining their poor record in front of the home fans.

Ajay Thakur's men lost their opening home leg encounter to defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls by 11 points but, they managed to tie the fixture with Puneri Paltan.

In the third home game, Jaipur Pink Panthers edged them by two points before U Mumba hit the final nail in the coffin with a five-point win.

Speaking of the performance of other teams, Gujarat Fortune Giants snapped their losing streak with a win over three-time Champions, Patna Pirates. Pardeep Narwal's men lost both their matches of the Chennai leg.

The next hosts of the tourney, Dabang Delhi K.C, earned three points from the Chennai leg after a tied game with Bengal Warriors on the first night. Warriors, on the other hand, won their matchagainst Patna Pirates.

U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers were successful in defeating the home team, however, they lost their other fixtures to Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddha respectively.

Puneri Paltan pulled off an upset by defeating Bengaluru Bulls on 21st August. Also, Telugu Titans managed to overcome the challenge from Haryana Steelers with Siddharth Desai making a return to form.

All in all, the Chennai leg entertained the fans a lot and here's a look at the Updated Points Table of PKL 2019 as on 23rd August 2019 -

Updated PKL Points Table after Chennai leg

Jaipur Pink Panthers continue to hold the topmost position on the points table with 36 points while Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi K.C, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers complete the Top 6 of the points tally.

Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the points table having the same number of points as Patna Pirates.