Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Team analysis of Dabang Delhi

Here is a full-fledged analysis of the squad of Dabang Delhi for season 6 of VIVO PKL.

Dabang Delhi

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi auctions, which took place on the 30th and 31st of May saw a total of 181 players getting divided into 12 teams. Monu Goyat became the most expensive player in the league after being bought by Haryana's franchise for a massive ₹151 lakhs.

Fazel Atrachali became the costliest overseas player after bagging a whopping ₹100 lakhs. He was bought by Ronnie Screwvala's U Mumba.

Dabang Delhi's owner Radha Kapoor and the team management were all set for the auctions. They stressed on making a perfect team.

Delhi was successful in buying Rahul Chaudhari, but he slipped out of their hands just like sand as Telegu Titans used their FBM card to bring Rahul back in the team.

Here is an expert analysis of Dabang Delhi's full squad:

Raiders

Delhi has bought seven raiders in total. The list consists of Shabeer Bapu, who has played for teams like U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers in past.

He is one of the most successful raiders in the league with 200 points in 54 matches. He failed to show his best game in season 5 while playing for Mumbai's franchise but this time, Delhi's fans are expecting a lot from him.

Chandran Ranjit, who played for coach Manpreet Singh's Gujarat Fortune Giants will also be seen donning the blue-white t-shirt in the upcoming season.

He was one of the most reliable players in the last season. He brought points for the team whenever it was required. We can see him doing wonders in Delhi this time.

Pawan Kadian, who played for Jaipur last season will be seen playing for Delhi in season 6. His records state that he could be of great help to the team.

Thailand's player Khomsan Thongkham will also play for the team. Yogesh Hooda, Naveen Kumar, and Kamal Kishor will also play for the franchise.

Altogether, the raiding side is not that great and might cause troubles for the team in future because their team lacks an acing raider, but if the raiders support and coordinate well with each other, then Delhi has good chances.