Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Team analysis of UP Yoddhas

A full-fledged review of the full squad of UP Yoddhas for the approaching Pro Kabaddi League

Shreya Shreeja CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 22:40 IST

UP Yoddha did some intense bidding during the auction

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi auctions, which took place on the 30th and 31st of May, saw a total of 422 players going under the hammer. Monu Goyat became the costliest player in the league after being bought by Haryana Steelers for a massive ₹151 lakhs.

Fazel Atrachali became the priciest overseas player after bagging a whopping ₹100 lakhs. Prashanth Rai became the costliest player on Day 2 of the auctions.

The team management of UP Yoddhas just like the other 11 teams stressed on making "The Winning Team", but it seemed like they faced difficulty while doing the same.

They let out Nitin Tomar in the auctions which were a big mistake as he was bought by Puneri Paltan for an unexpectedly high price of ₹115 lakhs.

UP's team management did some intense bidding during the auctions, as they bought the beast Prashanth Kumar Rai for a hefty amount of ₹79 lakhs.

Here is an expert analysis of UP Yoddhas full squad:

#1 Raiders

There are a total of seven defenders in UP's team

There is a total of seven defenders in UP's team. It consists of Rishank Devadiga, who was the Kabaddi Nationals champion as he helped his team Maharashtra win the trophy after nineteen long years.

Talking about his performance in the league, he is one of the finest raiders we have ever witnessed. He played for U Mumba till season four and was awarded the best raider of the league in season three. In season five; he scored a total of 170 points in 21 matches. This time, Rishank is undoubtedly the best player in UP Yoddhas.

The list also has the Mangalore-based player Prashanth Kumar Rai, who played for Haryana Steelers last season. He became the most expensive player on the Day two of the auctions.

Prashanth played exceptionally well for his team and helped Haryana to reach the qualifiers. He also showed a top class game while playing for Karnataka's team in the Nationals. The 34-year-old raider will now be seen donning the yellow-maroon t-shirt of UP Yoddhas.

Other than Rishank and Prashanth, there are no big names in the team. Former U Mumba player Shrikant Jadhav, Bangladeshi player Sulieman Kabir, Rohit Kumar Chaudary, Bhanu Pratap Tomar and Azad Singh will also be seen playing for UP's franchise this time.

Altogether, UP's raiding side is not impressive. They should have gone for more reliable and supportive players, but we will get to see when the season arrives.