Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers finally registered a win in their home leg

The action returned to the kabaddi mat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as Jaipur Pink Panthers hosted Puneri Paltan in Match No. 107 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Prior to this match, the Bengal Warriors edged Telugu Titans in an intense encounter.

In the first match of the day, Bengal captain Maninder Singh continued his terrific form in this season to register one more Super 10 and help his team win the match. He led from the front with 17 points to ensure that Siddharth Desai's 15 raid points go in vain.

Maninder received good support from the corner defender, Baldev Singh who scalped 3 tackle points while Sukesh Hegde too chipped in with 5 crucial points.

For the Hyderabad-based franchise, Rajnish and Rakesh Gowda scored 6 and 5 points respectively whereas Abozar Mighani returned to form with a High 5. Unfortunately, the captain's best efforts could not take the Titans over the line as they lost the game by 1 point.

In the match played later, Jaipur Pink Panthers finally snapped their longstanding winless streak to register their first home win of the season. Deepak Hooda and Deepak Narwal led the side from the front with 12 and 11 points respectively. The former Telugu Titans star, Nilesh Salunke too supported them with 7 raid points.

The corner defenders of Jaipur, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull took 4 tackle points each to make sure that Pankaj Mohite's 14 points do not help Puneri Paltan to win the match.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists, as on 25th September 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Maninder Singh has reduced the gap between himself and the third-placed Naveen Kumar to 19 raid points while Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal occupy the top two spots in the 'Most Raid Points' list of PKL 2019. Meanwhile, the fifth-placed raider, Siddharth Desai crossed the 150-point milestone tonight.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sandeep Dhull has consolidated his position at the top with 65 tackle points and he is closely followed by Telugu Titans' Vishal Bhardwaj and UP Yoddha's Sumit. Bengal Warriors' Baldev Singh and U Mumba's captain, Fazel Atrachali are the other two defenders in the top 5.

