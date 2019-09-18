Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

V. Ajith Kumar was the star of the day

The second phase of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Pune leg got under way tonight with the Season 2 champions, U Mumba taking on the comeback kings, UP Yoddha. In the 2nd match of the night, home team Puneri Paltan locked horns with the out-of-form Tamil Thalaivas.

In the match between U Mumba and UP Yoddha, Abhishek Singh led the Mumbai-based franchise from the front with 11 raid points. His Super Raid in the second half of the match turned the tables in his side's favour as Rishank Devadiga's 9 points went in vain.

Shrikant Jadhav supported Devadiga to perfection with 8 raid points while the team's young defender Ashu Singh scored 4 tackle points. From U Mumba, Surinder Singh surprised everyone by scoring 6 tackle points in the match and the team's secondary raider, Arjun Deshwal contributed 7 points to the team's cause. Ultimately, U Mumba won the match 39-36.

In the match played later, Puneri Paltan dominated the Chennai-based franchise for the first 30 minutes before V. Ajith Kumar's heroics ensured that the Tamil Thalaivas do not lose this match.

Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite led the charge for Puneri Paltan with 11 points and 8 points respectively. The team's captain, Surjeet Singh was the best defender with 3 tackle points.

From the opposition, V. Ajith Kumar aggregated 18 raid points but even that was not enough to give Tamil Thalaivas their first win in a long, long time. Shabeer Bappu chipped in with 3 crucial tackle points as the match ended 36-36.

Here's a look at the updated top raiders and top defenders lists, as on September 18, 2019:

Pawan Sehrawat has the highest raid points in PKL 2019

Despite V. Ajith Kumar's heroic performance, there are no changes in the raiders' leaderboard with Pawan Sehrawat leading the top raiders' list followed by Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai.

Sandeep Dhull is the top defender of the season

Sandeep Dhull is leading the the top defenders list with 57 tackle points and Vishal Bhardwaj is second with 54 tackle points. Since Fazel Atrachali and Sumit scored the same number of points tonight, there has been no change in their positions. Neeraj Kumar is at the 5th position.

