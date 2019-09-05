Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Vinay Chhabaria

The match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba ended in a tie

The penultimate day of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Bengaluru leg witnessed a clash between the two Maharashtra-based franchises of the league, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. The see-saw encounter between the arch-rivals entertained the fans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, but could not eventually produce a winner.

U Mumba dominated the first half of the match, but Manjeet's all-round brilliance helped Puneri Paltan bounce back into the contest. Puneri Paltan inflicted two all-outs on U Mumba to gain a 6-points lead. However, they squandered the lead in the final moments as the match ended in a tie.

Talking about the best individual performances of the day, Abhishek Singh emerged as the top raider, while Sandeep Narwal proved to be the best defender. Singh scored 11 raid points for Fazel Atrachali's side, and Narwal supported him with 4 tackle points in the defense.

Manjeet was the lone star for Puneri Paltan as he scored 6 raid points and 4 tackle points to score 10 points in total. Super sub Pankaj Mohite came to Manjeet's aid with 5 raid points, as Nitin Tomar struggled to find his form once again.

Balasaheb Jadhav and Shubham Shinde scored 3 points each for Puneri Paltan, while Arjun Deshwal and Fazel Atrachali added the same number of points to U Mumba's score. Ultimately, neither of the two teams deserved to lose tonight.

Here's a look at the top raiders and defenders after the sole encounter played on 5th September 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

There are no changes in the top 5 of the raiders' list as Pawan Sehrawat still holds the top position, followed by Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Siddharth Sirish Desai.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Fazel Atrachali has entered into the top 5 of the leader-board for most tackle points, as his 3 tackle points today have taken his overall tally to 40. Apart from that, there have been no changes in the top 5.