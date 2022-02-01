Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs MUM

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued last night in Bengaluru with a couple of close matches in the Rivalry Week. Haryana Steelers battled Gujarat Giants in the first match, where the Giants emerged victorious 32-26.

Later in the evening, U Mumba locked horns with Dabang Delhi KC. Although Delhi did not have their star raider Naveen Kumar in the squad, they won the match 36-30.

With the two matches done and dusted, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

U Mumba's vice-captain Abhishek Singh has returned to sixth position on the leaderboard after scoring eight raid points last night. The U Mumba star bagged six touch points and two bonus points against Dabang Delhi KC, taking his overall tally to 120 raid points.

There were no other changes in the top 7 of the raiders' list. Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal firmly hold the first three positions.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Jaideep became the second defender to score more than 50 tackle points in PKL 8 (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Haryana Steelers defender Jaideep Dahiya became the second player to score more than 50 tackle points this season. He had two tackle points against the Gujarat Giants that took his tally to 51 this season.

Surender Nada had an off day in the office against the Giants. The veteran defender attempted six tackles but all of them were unsuccessful. As a result, Nada remains sixth on the leaderboard with 37 tackle points to his name.

Also Read Article Continues below

The PKL 8 Rivalry Week will continue tonight with another double header. Bengal Warriors will take on Gujarat Giants, while UP Yoddha will cross swords with Bengaluru Bulls.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee