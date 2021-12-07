Pro Kabaddi Winners List: Complete list of PKL winning teams

The eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will start on December 22 in Bengaluru. The Bengal Warriors will enter the competition as defending champions, having defeated Dabang Delhi KC in the previous season's final.

Both Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi KC qualified for the Pro Kabaddi League final for the first time in 2019. The match was a closely-contested affair, where the Kolkata-based franchise emerged victorious 39-34.

The inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League happened in 2014. Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged as the inaugural winners of the PKL when they beat U Mumba 35-24 in the summit clash.

U Mumba qualified for the final in the second edition and defeated the Bengaluru Bulls 36-30 to capture their maiden PKL trophy. The Mumbai-based franchise made it to the summit clash of PKL 2016 as well. But the Patna Pirates beat them 31-28 to become the third team to call themselves Pro Kabaddi League winners.

Patna Pirates then dominated the next two seasons and retained the trophy. They beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the season four finale.

Four new teams joined the PKL ahead of the fifth season, but the increase in competition did not make any difference to Pardeep Narwal and Co. They beat debutants Gujarat Giants in the final 55-38 to complete a hat-trick of PKL titles.

Bengaluru Bulls finally ended Patna's reign by becoming the Pro Kabaddi League winners in season six by defeating the Gujarat Giants 38-33 in the finale.

To date, five franchises have been able to call themselves Pro Kabaddi League winners. Here is the complete list of PKL winning teams.

Complete List of Pro Kabaddi League Winners

2014 - Jaipur Pink Panthers (Season 1)

2015 - U Mumba (Season 2)

2016 - Patna Pirates (Season 3)

2016 - Patna Pirates (Season 4)

2017 - Patna Pirates (Season 5)

2018 - Bengaluru Bulls (Season 6)

Also Read Article Continues below

2019 - Bengal Warriors (Season 7)

Edited by Diptanil Roy