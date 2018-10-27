Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 5 Players with maximum followers on Facebook

Namita Jain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 61 // 27 Oct 2018, 22:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Let us take a look at the most popular Kabaddi players on Facebook!

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6 started on the 5th of October this year. The season picked up momentum from the very first match, with Tamil Thalaivas getting the better of three-time defending champions Patna Pirates.

On the other hand, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan shared the spoils in a thrilling Maharashtrian derby. Season 6 has been better and bigger than all the previous seasons of Pro Kabaddi, especially with the auctions evening out the immense talent between the 12 teams.

With each team having Kabaddi superstars in their line up, it has been an absolute treat for the Pro Kabaddi fans. Social media has given fans all over the world, a platform to get continuous updates about their favourite players and know them off the mat as well.

Let's take a quick look at the most followed Pro Kabaddi Season 6 players on Facebook:

#5 Deepak Niwas Hooda and Manjeet Chhillar - 98K and 99K followers

So, on number 5 we have an almost tie between Deepak Niwas Hooda and Manjeet Chhillar with 98K and 99K followers respectively.

It is interesting not just because they have both been Puneri Paltan captains in the previous seasons, but because of various other reasons as well:

Both Hooda and Chhillar are "All-Rounders" in Kabaddi and they both were a part of 2016 South Asian Games, representing India in Kabaddi where India won a Gold Medal.

Apart from that, Hooda, who has played for Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan and now represents Jaipur Pink Panthers, a franchise owned by Abhishek Bachchan. He also played 2018 Dubai Kabbadi Masters and won a Gold medal for India.

Manjeet Chhillar is famous as a 'one-man army' in Kabaddi. Also known as Mighty Manjeet, he was born in Nizampur Delhi. He has been bestowed with the Arjuna Award, the most prestigious award given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India for outstanding performance in sports.

In Pro Kabaddi League, Manjeet has served as the captain of Bengaluru Bulls in Season 1 and 2, captain of Puneri Paltan in Season 3 and 4, and captain of Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 5.

He is representing Tamil Thalaivas in the ongoing edition of the tournament. He also won the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament award in Season 2 and was adjudged the Defender of the Tournament after taking 51 points as a defender in the same edition.

1 / 5 NEXT