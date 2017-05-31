Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Team Uttar Pradesh coach aiming for title in first season

Team UP could be the underdogs

The home ground of Team Uttar Pradesh is likely to be Babu Benarasi Das Badminton Academy Hall, in Gomtinagar, Lucknow (Image for representation purpose)

What’s the story?

The new, yet to be named, team from Uttar Pradesh has set their expectations high for the upcoming season. The Lucknow-based franchise is owned by GMR League Games Private Limited.

Arun, who was announced as the head coach of the team, said: “I want to make Uttar Pradesh the champions as well. Our team is very strong and formidable. We have not just one but many star players. We have taken players through a talent hunt as well. A couple of trials are still left out of which some more players will be selected.

“There are lot of good players in Uttar Pradesh with bags of potential. Earlier, not many chances were given to players from Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to this team, more local players will get a chance to prove themselves in the biggest of stage,” added Arun, who is the former coach of the Patna Pirates team that won last season.

The context

After Hockey India League (HIL) and Premier Badminton League (PBL), Lucknow is now all set to witness the Pro Kabaddi League. The fifth season of the league will get underway on 28th July, which will see a team from Uttar Pradesh for the very first time.

The heart of the matter

The home ground of Team Uttar Pradesh is likely to be Babu Benarasi Das Badminton Academy Hall, in Gomtinagar, Lucknow. Nitin Tomar, who hails from Baghpat, became the most expensive signing in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League when he was signed by Team Uttar Pradesh for a whopping 93 lakhs.

The team has some star players in the form of Jeeva Kumar, Rajesh Narwal and Rishank Devadiga as well. Not only that, they have some upcoming talents like Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar and Sanoj Kumar as well. However, their star player is going to be Iranian defender Hadi Tajik.

Moreover, there are more than two dozens of players from Uttar Pradesh playing for different teams in the Pro Kabaddi League.

What’s next?

A final official announcement about the venue for the home matches is likely to be announced in a day or two. After that, all that will be left is the naming of the team.

Author’s take

Team Uttar Pradesh threatens to be an unknown commodity in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Having some proven performers and exciting young talent, they could spring a surprise or two.