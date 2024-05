PRU vs SRM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for PRIST University vs SRM University, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Match 15

Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science & Technology (PRIST) University have a good mix of experienced players who have been impressive in their domestic kabbadi career. Some of the important names in their lineup include B. Kiruba, Elanthendral Elancheliyan, Stuwart Singh, and K Harish.

SRM University also have a bunch of quality players in their squads who have fared well in their domestic campaign. Dharanidharan Kandasamy, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Ayyanathan Renganathan, and Sanjay Rajendran stand out as the prominent names capable of spearheading their team's charge to victory.

Both teams exhibit a rich blend of skill, experience, and strategic acumen, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown on the kabbadi mat.

PRU vs SRM Match Details:

Match: PRIST University vs SRM University, Velammal Yuva Kabaddi Series - Tamil Nadu Clubs, 2024

Date and Time: May 13, 2024, Monday, 10:15 am IST

Venue: Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, Chennai

Squads to choose from

PRIST University

B. Kiruba, Stuwart Singh, K Harish, Elanthendral Elancheliyan, S Santhosh Saravanan, M. Kalaiyarasan, Karthick Sivakumar, Manoj Pattani, Palanimurugan Loganathan, Gowtham Murgan, Abhimanyu Kasilingam, Rama Bharathiraja S, S Abikumar, Sasikumar S, Kannan Mani, Sivatharun Muthuramalingam, Vignesh Rajamani, Arya Kumar, Mariselvan Murugan

SRM University

A. Siddharthan Selvan, Girivelan Angappan, R. Sivasakthi, Sanjay Rajendran, T. Jones Caleb, G. Yuvaraj, Dharanidharan Kandasamy, K. Surendhar, S. Aswin Pandian, Srinath B, Ayyanathan Renganathan, P. Veera Prakash, S. Pragadeesh, S. Navas Hameed, Marimuthu Kamaraj, P. Surya Pradeesh, R.S. Siva Barathi, A. Vikkramsiva, Neethivel Thangavel, P. Vanavann

Probable Playing 7s

PRIST University

B. Kiruba, Elanthendral Elancheliyan, Stuwart Singh, K Harish, Gowtham Murgan, Sureshkumar Abikumar, Sasikumar S

SRM University

A. Siddharthan Selvan, Sanjay Rajendran, Dharanidharan Kandasamy, P. Veera Prakash, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Ayyanathan Renganathan, S. Navas Hameed

PRU vs SRM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Marimuthu Kamaraj, Ayyanathan Renganathan, Dharanidharan Kandasamy, Gowtham Mugan, B. Kiruba, Stuwart Singh, Sanjay Rajendran

Captain: K Harish | Vice-captain: Sanjay Rajendran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Marimuthu Kamaraj, A Sureshkumar, Dharanidharan Kandasamy, P. Veera Prakash, Elanthendral Elancheliyan, Stuwart Singh, Sanjay Rajendran

Captain: D Kandasamy | Vice-captain: Stuwart Singh