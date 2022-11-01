PUN vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 52

Puneri Paltan will go up against Dabang Delhi KC in the 52nd match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

It's been a strange fall in form for the defending champions. Naveen Kumar's side have lost four games on the trot after winning five in a row at the start of the season. The dropoff has coincided with a decline in their defensive performance and a potential burnout for Naveen Kumar. He's still at the top of the raiding charts, but he can't do it all alone. They were beaten 49-39 by an inspired Tamil Thalaivas side.

Meanwhile, Paltan's arc is almost the exact opposite. Since the return of their important Iranian recruits Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Pune have looked like a really strong side. They are unbeaten in five matches and last played out a thrilling 27-27 tie against the Haryana Steelers.

PUN vs DEL Match Details

Pune and Delhi will square off in the first match of a doubleheader at 07:30 PM IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PUN vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 52

Date and Time: November 1, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs DEL Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: D W W W W

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: L L L L W

PUN vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Paltan.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Rakesh Ram/Balasaheb Jadhav.

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet/Anil Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.

PUN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 52

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Even if his team is out of form, there's no denying the raiding force that Naveen Kumar is. While fatigue may start to set in as the season progresses, you'd still expect him to notch up another Super 10.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

With Delhi defenders not in good form, relying on the consistent and attacking Fazel Atrachali might be a better bet for your team.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik has stepped up and supported Naveen rather admirably in the last few matches. He's a much better pick on paper than the others in the all-rounders' columns.

PUN vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Mohit Goyat

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 52

Player Name Naveen Kumar Krishan Dhull Mohit Goyat Fazel Atrachali Ashu Malik

PUN vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohit Goyat has more Dream11 points than Aslam Inamdar, and that's because of his higher percentage of touch points in his raid point tally. There's a six-point difference between a touch point scored and a bonus point in the Dream11 points system. Dream11 team creators should factor in the bonus point percentage as well when setting up their teams.

PUN vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Sombir.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Naveen Kumar

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

PUN vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Fazel Atrachali, and Anil Kumar.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

