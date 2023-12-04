PUN vs JAI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 4, 2023

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers are gearing up for a face-off in the fifth match of the 2023 Pro Kabaddi League at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled for Monday at 9 PM IST.

The Pink Panthers, who have clinched the championship twice, enter this match on the heels of a successful 2022 season. They topped the points table with 15 wins in 22 matches, accumulating 82 points. Securing a spot in the final with a 49-29 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in the semifinals, they went on to conquer Puneri Paltan and claim the season nine trophy.

Puneri Paltan, the 2022 edition runners-up, also had an impressive season, finishing second in the points table with 14 wins, 80 points, and two ties. Despite securing a spot in the final after a 39-37 win over Tamil Thalaivas, they fell short of winning their maiden title.

The Panthers, which have the likes of Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, and Ankush, aim to kick off their campaign on a high note. Meanwhile, the Paltan boasts some of the finest all-rounders such as Mohammadreza Shadlu and Aslam Inamdar along with talented raiders Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs JAI Dream11 match.

#3 Ankush (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Ankush of Jaipur Pink Panthers (Credits: Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Ankush marked his Pro Kabaddi League debut last year with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, ending the season as the top defender with a notable 84 successful tackles. He achieved five Super tackles and secured nine High 5s, accumulating a total of 89 tackle points.

Given his fine records, Ankush will be a valuable choice as the vice-captain of your PUN vs JAI Dream11 team.

#2 Mohammadreza Shadlu (PUN) - 15 credits

Mohammadreza Shadlou during PKL 2022 (Credits: IG / Mohammadreza Shadlou)

Mohammadreza Shadlu, the promising all-rounder who played for the Patna Pirates since 2021, will now debut for the Puneri Paltan in this edition. He stood as the second-best defender last season, boasting 84 tackle points, six High 5s, and 74 successful tackles.

Shadlu has an impressive overall record, tallying 13 Super tackles in just 44 matches, along with 16 High 5s and a total of 173 tackle points. With a commendable 56% tackle success rate, he’ll be the smart choice for the vice-captain of your PUN vs JAI Dream11 teams today.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal (Credits: IG / Arjun Deshwal)

Arjun Deshwal showcased his prowess as the most successful raider in the previous edition, claiming the top spot with an impressive 237 successful raids and a total of 296 raid points. Maintaining an average of 12.33 raid points, he also recorded 17 Super 10s and seven Super raids.

In his overall PKL career, Arjun has accumulated 671 raid points across 68 matches, featuring 15 Super raids and 36 Super 10s. With a notable 50% raid success rate, he stands out as the best choice for the captain or vice-captain position in your PUN vs JAI Dream11 team.