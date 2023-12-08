PUN vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 8, 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN) and U Mumba (MUM) are set to face off in the 12th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday at 9 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan won their opening game against the defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers, who they faced in the 2022 final. The first half was led by the Panthers with a scoreline of 18-14, including one Paltan’s all-out. However, Puneri Paltan turned the tables on their opponents in the next half with an all-round performance, ultimately winning the game by 37-33.

Paltan's captain, Aslam Inamdar, achieved a Super 10, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh executed four successful tackles, contributing to the team's success.

Meanwhile, U Mumba started their PKL season with their first win against U.P Yoddhas by a scoreline of 34-31. However, they couldn’t keep up their winning momentum in their previous game against Gujarat Giants. Sonu Jaglan of the Giants sealed a close 39-37 victory with a super raid in the last half-minute.

Both Guman Singh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh claimed a Super 10 for U Mumba, while Mahender finished with a High 5.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Rinku (MUM) - 14.5 credits

Rinku's herculean effort to pin down Sachin Tanwar with a spectacular solo tackle (credits: PKL)

Rinku started his PKL campaign with a High 5 in the opening game against the UP Yoddhas. However, he failed to perform in the previous game.

Overall, in his 43-match career, he has been impressive with 125 tackle points in 110 successful tackles. With 15 Super tackles and eight High 5s, Rinku is one of the ideal choices for the captain/vice-captain for your PUN vs MUM Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohammadreza with an ankle hold of Arjun Deshwal (Credits: PKL)

After a successful Season 9 campaign, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh kicked off this season on a high note. He executed four successful tackles in the first game with a 57% tackle success rate. Not only in defense, the Iranian all-rounder also secured a touchpoint in one of his two raids.

Overall, with 16 High 5s and 13 Super Tackles in 45 games, Mohamamdreza is a smart choice for the role of captain/vice-captain for your PUN vs MUM Dream11 team.

#1 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 12.5 credits

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in action (Credits: PKL)

U Mumba’s Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has made an impactful debut in the PKL this year. He has earned a total of 20 raid points from 18 successful raids, including a Super 10 in the previous game. Notably, he has also contributed defensively, executing a successful tackle in each game.

Zafardanesh's impressive strike rate of 50% in raids and a solid tackle success rate of 40% make him a standout choice for the captain or vice-captain position in your PUN vs MUM Dream11 teams.

