PUN vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 13

Puneri Paltan take on U Mumba in the first Maharashtra derby of PKL 10 on Friday, December 8, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan started their season in fine fashion after beating defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 in their opening match, with captain Aslam Inamdar leading from the front with a Super 10. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh also made a solid debut, recovering from a tough first half, with four tackle points to his name.

U Mumba opened their season with a win over the UP Yoddhas. But, in what was easily the best game of the season so far, a Sonu Jaglan special saw them fall to a 37-39 defeat against Gujarat Giants. Guman Singh got his first Super 10 of the season, while Zafardanesh scored 9 raid points and a tackle point, continuing the good start to his PKL career.

However, Girish Ernak has been dreadful in that left corner thus far, and U Mumba may want to figure out a solution for that.

PUN vs MUM Match Details

Match: PUN vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 13

Date and Time: December 8, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Girish Ernak, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanath V.

PUN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 13

Raider - Mohit Goyat

Mohit Goyat edges Guman Singh out as the best raiding option in this match because of his consistency and what he offers in defense.

Defender - Rinku

Rinku had a stinker against Gujarat Giants and it was unexpected, especially since it came after his High 5 against the UP Yoddhas. He is, however, easily the best defender not named Mohammadreza Chiyaneh on Dream11 for this match, and he's a must-have.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

There are so many good all-rounders to choose from, and with the 2-player limit to selecting all-rounders, choosing the right one out of Aslam Inamdar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh becomes crucial.

Of the three, in terms of confidence, consistency and points potential, the Paltan's left corner stands out as the No. 1 pick.

PUN vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohit Goyat

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Aslam Inamdar

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 13

Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Rinku, Guman Singh and Mahender Singh.

PUN vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

U Mumba's defensive issues could cost them against a stellar Puneri Paltan side, and it might be better to select players from the Paltan if given a choice. The choice of all-rounder will be crucial, and on paper, the must-have there is Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Captaincy is a tough call, with both teams having no one clear lead raider, with raiding all-rounders the norm.

PUN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Sanket Sawant, Rinku.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Guman Singh and Mohit Goyat

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

PUN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Gaurav Khatri and Rinku.

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Guman Singh and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohit Goyat | Vice-Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.