PUN vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match's predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 22

Puneri Paltan will take on U Mumba in Match 22 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) on Sunday (October 16). The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Puneri Paltan are placed 11th in the points table with four points from three matches. Meanwhile, U Mumba are in fifth place with 10 points from as many encounters as their opponents.

Here is the PUN vs MUM Dream11 prediction article to help you pick the best Dream11 team for the match:

PUN vs MUM Match Details

The Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba game is set to start at 7.30 pm IST on October 16. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PUN vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs MUM Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltan: LLT

U Mumba: WWL

PUN vs MUM Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan Injury News/Team Update

All players are available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Balasahed Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Gaurav Khatri, Fazel Atrachali (c).

U Mumba Injury News/Team Update

All players are available for selection.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ashish Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Kiran Magar.

PUN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 22

Raider - Aslam Inamdar (169 raid points in 23 matches)

Puneri Paltan's raider Aslam Inamdar made his Pro Kabaddi debut during the previous season with the club. He will continue to ply his trade for the Paltan after a fabulous debut season.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali (368 tackle points in 125 matches)

Former U Mumba star defender Fazel Atrachali will play for Puneri Paltan in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He is an asset for any team and will give his best shot on the mat. Expect Fazel to rule the mat once again when he takes on his former team.

All Rounder - Mohammad Nabibakhsh (230 total points in 43 matches)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh is also a part of the Puneri Platan setup in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He is another key player for the Paltan in the upcoming match and is a must-pick for your team.

PUN vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohit Goyat

Puneri Paltan raider Mohit Goyat has been in the Dream Team for all the matches he has played this season. He is likely to fetch you a handful of points and is a key option to lead your Dream11 team for the PUN vs MUM match.

Aslam Inamdar

Inamdar is another raider from Puneri Paltan who has been in red hot form since the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He will surely earn you some good points and you can double them by choosing him as the captain of your side.

5 Must-Picks for PUN vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 22

Player Name Points Surinder Singh 188 points from 3 matches Rinku HC 203 points from 3 matches Jai Bhagwan 194 points from 3 matches Monu Goyat 239 points from 3 matches Aslam Inamdar 200 points from 3 matches

PUN vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Select players who are likely to start the match. They will fetch more points when compared to players who come off the bench.

PUN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Surinder Singh

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Guman Singh

PUN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Badal Taqdir Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Fazel Atrachali

All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Ashish

