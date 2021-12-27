PUN vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 17

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Patna Pirates in Match 17 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Monday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan are placed 10th in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table with six points, having won and lost a game each.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates find themselves in eighth place with just five points to their name. They have lost and drawn a game each in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League edition.

Puneri Paltan lost their season opener against Dabang Delhi. However, the club won their second match against the Telugu Titans during the last minute.

The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, won their first game of the season against the Haryana Steelers by three points. They lost their second encounter against UP Yoddha as the latter stole a last-minute victory.

The Pune-based club will look to extend their winning lead in the competition, while Patna will want to get back to winning ways.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 17th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 28, 2021, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre, Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Rahul Chaudhari/Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Swant, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankal Mohite/Nitin Tomar

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Sajin C, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat.

Captain: Monu Goyat; Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sunil, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahji, Aslam Inamdar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Aslam Inamdar; Vice-Captain: Nitin Tomar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar