PUN vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 26, 2023

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the 42nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Tuesday at 8 PM IST.

Puneri Paltan have been dominating in PKL 10, securing the top position with a notable record of five wins in six games. They emerged victorious against Bengaluru Bulls with a commanding scoreline of 43-18. Star defender Mohammadreza Shadloui played a crucial role, contributing six tackle points, while Mohit Goyat earned eight points, including a successful tackle.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates faced off against Tamil Thalaivas in their last outing, securing a 46-33 victory. Krishan Dhull achieved his first High 5, and the defensive duo of Manish and Ankit executed three successful tackles. M Sudhakar showcased exceptional raiding skills, amassing 11 points, with Sachin Tanwar closely following with seven points.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sachin Tanwar with a Super raid against Tamil Thalaivas (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has been a consistent raider for the Patna Pirates with 47 successful raids in six games. He has claimed 57 raid points, including one Super raid in the previous game against Thalaivas. He also claimed his maiden tackle point in the same.

With three Super 10s to his name, Sachin will be a fantastic choice for the captain/vice-captain in your PUN vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohit Goyat (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohit Goyat of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat, a raider and a defender, has been consistently delivering all-round performances for the Puneri Paltan. He has earned 45 raid points from 40 successful raids and 10 tackle points from 15 tackles. His defensive prowess also includes two Super tackles.

With a 54% raid strike rate and 67% tackle strike rate, Mohit stands as a worthy contender for the captain/vice-captain of your PUN vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Another Paltan’s all-rounder, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been the strike defender with 23 tackle points from as many successful tackles. He has claimed two High 5s so far while maintaining an impressive average of 3.83 tackles.

Additionally, Reza has four raid points from eight raids which adds more value to his defensive prowess. So, selecting Chiyaneh as the captain/vice-captain of your PUN vs PAT Dream11 team would be a smart move.