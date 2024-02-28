PUN vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Semi Final 1 – February 28, 2024

Puneri Paltan will face Patna Pirates in the first semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad on Wednesday at 8 PM IST.

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates met twice this season. Paltan defeated the Pirates in the first game 46-28, while the second match ended in a 32-32 tie.

While Pune boast the presence of outstanding all-rounders Mohammadreza Shadlu, Aslam Inamdar, and Mohit Goyat, Patna will field their key players Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, and Ankit in the starting seven.

Both teams are coming off a win and are expected to engage in a competitive battle in the upcoming game.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 15.0 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has the potential to contribute to multiple aspects of the game. He has bagged 17 points, including five tackle points, against Puneri Paltan in two games this season.

Overall, Sachin has 166 raid points with seven Super-10s. He has been impressive in the last four games, scoring 33 raid points, including one Super-10.

Hence, the “do-or-die” specialist will be a fine choice for the captain/vice-captain in your PUN vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#2 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 13.5 credits

Aslam Inamdar in action against Pirates (Credits: PKL)

All-rounder Aslam Inamdar can also play the role of part-time defender for Puneri Paltan. He has earned 157 points so far along with 25 tackle points and two High-5s.

Aslam has scored 16 raid points, including one Super-10 in the most recent game against Patna Pirates, and also executed three fair tackles.

After being sidelined for the past three games, Aslam is expected to return to the starting seven and emerge as a strong candidate for the captain/vice-captain position in your PUN vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 16.0 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh clinched two tackle points and four touch points in the first game against Patna. While in the recent encounter against them, which ended in a tie, he managed to secure two touch points and three tackle points.

This season, Chiyaneh ranks at the top of the most tackle points (92) leaderboard with 90 successful tackles. He also has the most High-5s (10) in his account.

With a remarkable 4.18 tackle average, Chiyaneh would be the best choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your PUN vs PAT Dream11 team.

