PUN vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 120

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will square off against Fazel Atrachali's Puneri Paltan side in Match 120 of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium will play host to this encounter.

Puneri Paltan have already reserved their place in the PKL 9 playoffs. They have 74 points in their account and are second in the points table right now. The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, hold the 11th position. They need a win tonight to keep themselves alive in PKL 9.

Ahead of this crucial league stage match, here are some Dream11 fantasy tips for Puneri Paltan vs. Patna Pirates.

PUN vs PAT Match Details

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will meet in Match 120 of PKL 2022 tonight at 7:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PUN vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 120.

Date and Time: December 5, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs PAT Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltan: W W W L W.

Patna Pirates: L W L L L.

PUN vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan Injury News/Team Update

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat did not play in the last match of Puneri Paltan.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Akash Shinde, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.

Patna Pirates Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury issues in the Patna squad.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Naveen Sharma and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

PAT vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 120

Raider - Akash Shinde

Akash Shinde has been a consistent performer for Puneri Paltan. In the previous game, he earned 16 raid points.

Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been the Super Tackle specialist for Patna Pirates. He holds the second position on the defenders' leaderboard.

All-Rounder - Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Mohammad Nabibakhsh showed glimpses of returning to form in the last game. If he gets going, he can score heaps of points.

PUN vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Akash Shinde

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 120

Player Name Akash Shinde Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Mohammad Nabibakhsh Fazel Atrachali Sachin Tanwar

PUN vs PAT Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Rohit Gulia earned 12 raid points in the last game for the Patna Pirates. He will be a wildcard option for the captaincy.

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Monu.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Akash Shinde.

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Raiders: Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar and Pankaj Mohite.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia.

