PUN vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Semi-Final 1 - Match 135

The Puneri Paltan take on the Patna Pirates in the 1st Semi-Final of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, February 28, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Paltan have been an unstoppable force to reckon with this season, and they'll be bullish about their chances for this match and the final. Most of their main starting lineup got plenty of rest in the Haryana leg, and they should be fully fit and refreshed heading into this one

They may have to be a tad wary of the Patna Pirates, who come into this game with arguably a similar level of momentum as the Paltan. Sachin Tanwar's side won an absolute roller-coaster of an Eliminator against Dabang Delhi KC 37-35 to make it to the semis.

Their last meeting with the Paltan was a 32-32 tie in a game they should have won.

PUN vs PAT Match Details

Match: PUN vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 135

Date and Time: February 28, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PUN vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, and Akash Shinde.

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar (C), Manjeet, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar M, Babu M, Krishan Dhull, Ankit.

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 135

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

There are plenty of options to consider to fill up the raiders' slots in your Dream11 teams, with the returning Mohit Goyat a great pick from the Paltan. However, the Patna captain Sachin Tanwar is the most consistent and dependable option of them all, and he had a great outing the last time these two sides met.

Defender - Krishan Dhull

The Patna right corner will be key to their chances of winning this match, and he has plenty of scope for points against the predominantly left-raiding Puneri Paltan unit. Despite the presence of big names like Gaurav Khatri, Krishan Dhull is certainly a more essential Dream11 pick.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been phenomenal in the group stage, and one can only expect him to raise his game during the playoffs. He's simply unrivaled both as an all-rounder as well as a Dream11 captaincy pick.

Aslam Inamdar at 13.5 credits is also a must-have, with Patna left corner Ankit not delivering in recent matches to warrant selection ahead of the former.

PUN vs PAT Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Aslam Inamdar

Krishan Dhull/Mohit Goyat

Four Must-Picks for PUN vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 135

Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar, and Krishan Dhull

PUN vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Paltan definitely are the favorites coming into this match, and Dream11 players would do well to at least pick four players from their team. However, whether or not they pick three players from the Pirates will prove to be the difference. The three-time champions do have a knack of showing up in these big games, and there's a good chance they put up a tough fight here.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar are great captaincy picks for this one, but the raiders themselves might not score too heavily with this likely to be a mid to low-scoring match.

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, Krishan Dhull, and Mayur Kadam.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull/Mohit Goyat.