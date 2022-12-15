PUN vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi-Final 2

The Puneri Paltan take on the Tamil Thalaivas in the second semi-final of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Thursday, December 15, at the ‘Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

After one of the best games in PKL history, the Thalaivas continue their dream run and make it to the Semi-Finals despite missing Pawan Sehrawat and Sagar. A roller-coaster of a game, the Thalaivas had different players stepping up and delivering at the right time.

Captain Ajinkya Pawar and Narender were solid in the raiding department, and everyone chipped in with the tackle points. Their confidence and composure in tense situations make them formidable opponents and the Paltan should be wary.

However, Pune has had an excellent season themselves and under the leadership of Fazel Atrachali, they'll be hoping they can make their first PKL final. They finished in second place on the points table, two points off the top. Their young raiding trio of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Akash Shinde are electric and their battle against a solid Thalaivas defense is one to watch.

PUN vs TAM Match Details

The Paltan and Thalaivas will face off in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 PM IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PUN vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi-Final 2

Date and Time: December 15, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: 'Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs TAM Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltam Form Guide: L W W L W

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: W L W W D

PUN vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Paltan.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh/ Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat and Sagar Rathee won't feature.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Arpit Saroha, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

PUN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi-Final 2

Raider - Narender

The Thalaivas' lead raider has delivered for them in most games so far. He's definitely in line to do so once again.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali is a big-game player and he should be an influential force for the Paltan defense in this game.

All-Rounder - Himanshu

Himanshu could become the only all-rounder to start this match, and even otherwise, he's the best option on paper.

PUN vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Narender

Fazel Atrachali

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi-Final 2

Player Name Narender Fazel Atrachali Mohit Goyat Sahil Gulia Arpit Saroha

PUN vs TAM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Both sides are quite similar in their build, and this might be a tough game to call. The form is on the Thalaivas' side, but the Paltan's depth and strength on paper give them a slight edge. I wouldn't bank heavily on the Pune raiders as they split their raids and cut into each other's chance for points. That being said, Mohit Goyat's higher % of touch points and propensity to pick up tackle points makes him the best option for the Pune raiding trio.

PUN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sahil Gulia, and Arpit Saroha.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Narender, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Narender. | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

PUN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, and Arpit Saroha.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohit Goyat. | Vice-Captain: Narender.

Poll : 0 votes