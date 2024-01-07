PUN vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 60

The Puneri Paltan take on the Tamil Thalaivas in the 60th match of PKL 10 on Sunday, January 7, at The Dome by NSCI in Mumbai.

The Paltan have been the best team in the tournament, and sit comfortably atop the points table, with 41 points in nine matches and a mind-boggling score difference of 135. They were, however, made to work for their win against the UP Yoddhas in their last encounter.

While they did lead throughout the match, the Yoddhas threatened to make a comeback on more than one occasion and the Paltan did find it hard to wipe them out in Super Tackle situations. They'll want to get back to winning by more sizeable margins against the Thalaivas.

The Tamil Thalaivas last played on New Year's Eve, losing 37-38 in a thrilling contest with the Bengaluru Bulls. They only have two wins in nine games and are in 11th place on the points table.

They have lost all their five matches, but in three of those games, the margin of defeat was three points or lesser, and that should give the team some hope heading into this match.

Beating the league leaders is no easy feat, but the Thalaivas will be bolstered by the return of their captain Sagar and should put on a good fight.

PUN vs TAM Match Details

Match: PUN vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 60

Date and Time: January 7, 2023; 8:00 p.m. IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Nitin Singh/Himanshu Singh, and M Abhishek/Amirhossein Bastami.

PUN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 60

Raider - Mohit Goyat

Mohit Goyat is hands down the best raiding option because of his raiding consistency, but also due to his high involvement in tackles. With 65 raid points and 17 tackle points, he's one of the best all-rounders misclassified as a raider, and he's a must-have.

Defender - Sagar

The return from injury of the Thalaivas' skipper makes him a near must-have in that right corner. He is one of the most reliable defenders in the league, and regardless of how the team's performance is, Sagar should pick up 2-3 tackle points at least.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has proved to be well worth the outlay for the Paltan. He has impressed both in the left corner and in the raiding department, often removing the need for Pune to make substitutions when they're out of frontline raiders.

Aslam Inamdar is another quality all-rounder pick, and selecting the duo is usually the best way to go in Paltan matches.

PUN vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohit Goyat

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Aslam Inamdar

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 60

Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar, Gaurav Khatri, and Sagar.

PUN vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

On paper, the Paltan are expected to steamroll the Thalaivas, who haven't been able to garner any momentum in their season.

However, it does provide an opportunity for those Dream11 players willing to take a risk to win big, with established PKL names like Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, and Sagar, all having generally low ownership levels.

Aslam, Mohit Goyat, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh are must-haves, and the other four picks should be selected after navigating through the budget.

PUN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Sagar, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

PUN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sagar, and Sanket Sawant.

All-Rounders: Aslam Inamdar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Narender and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohit Goyat | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.