PUN vs TAM prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 7, 2024

Puneri Paltan (PUN) and Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) will lock horns in the 60th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at DOME by NSCI, Mumbai, on Sunday at 8 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan are having a dream run in the ongoing PKL10, winning eight out of nine games. They registered their sixth consecutive win in the previous game against the UP Yoddhas. Skipper Aslam Inamdar was the star player with 11 points, including three tackle points while Mohammadreza Shadlou claimed a High 5 with seven points.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas faced their fifth consecutive defeat in their last match of the Noida leg against Bengaluru Bulls, losing by a narrow margin of 37-38. Narendar Kandola emerged as the standout raider for them, notching up 12 raid points. The Thalaivas currently hold the 11th position in the PKL10 points table.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs TAM Dream11 match.

#3 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (L) with Pardeep Narwal (R) (Credits: PKL)

With an excellent average of 3.78 tackles/match, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh currently has the most successful tackles (34) this season. He also has the second-most tackle points (34).

Additionally, he has displayed his ability to raid, scoring 11 raid points from 18 raids, including one Super raid.

Chiyaneh bagged his third High 5 in the previous game and will look forward to claiming another in the upcoming PUN vs TAM Dream11 match.

#2 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 14.5 credits

Aslam Inamdar of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Aslam Inamdar has proven to be a versatile all-rounder, showcasing his prowess in both raiding and defense, making him a lethal force in the upcoming PUN vs TAM match.

Aslam has amassed 57 raid points from 48 successful raids. His raiding achievements include a Super raid and a Super 10.

Not limiting himself to offense, Aslam has also demonstrated effectiveness in defense, garnering 14 tackle points from 12 successful tackles. This includes two Super tackles and a High 5, highlighting his all-round skills on the mat.

#1 Mohit Goyat (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohit Goyat of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat is another fantastic all-rounder from Paltan, contributing consistently to both the raiding and the defensive units. He has bagged 65 raid points from 57 successful raids at an impressive raid strike rate of 54 percent.

In addition, Mohit has also earned 17 tackle points from 15 successful tackles, including two Super tackles. Given his versatility on the mat, he will be a top choice for the captain or vice-captain role in your PUN vs TAM Dream11 teams.

