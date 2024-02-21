PUN vs UP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 21, 2024

Puneri Paltan (PUN) and UP Yoddhas (UP) will lock horns in the 10th Panchkula leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, on Wednesday, February 21.

Puneri Paltan have an opportunity to finish at the top of the points table by winning the upcoming game. They grabbed five points in the previous encounter against the Haryana Steelers. Mohit Goyat was the wrecker-in-chief with 12 points, including four tackle points while Mohammadreza Shadlu scored a High-5.

On the other hand, the UP Yoddhas endured their fourth consecutive loss in their last match against Gujarat Giants (29-36). They are already out of the playoff race but will be keen to finish their campaign with a win.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs UP Dream11 match.

#3 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 13.0 credits

Aslam Inamdar in action against Yoddhas (Credits: PKL)

Aslam Inamdar has been a star raider and part-time defender for Puneri Paltan. He has scored 127 raid points along with three Super-10s. He has also contributed to the defense with 25 tackle points, including two Super tackles and a High-5.

Aslam was the star player for Pune during the first time they met in Noida. He executed three successful tackles and also claimed eight raid points.

#2 Mohit Goyat (PUN) - 14.0 credits

Mohit Goyat of Puneri Paltan in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat is a promising all-rounder from Puneri Paltan. He has secured 114 raid points and 28 tackle points in 20 matches.

Mohit had claimed five points, including one tackle point, against Yoddhas during the Noida leg. He scored eight raid points and four tackle points in the previous game and would look forward to performing similarly in the upcoming PUN vs UP Dream11 match.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadlu (PUN) - 16.0 credits

Mohammadreza Shadlu of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Shadlu is the best choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your PUN vs UP Dream11 teams.

He has consistently contributed to Paltan’s defense, earning 87 tackle points in 21 matches at an excellent average of 4.14. He bagged his ninth High-5 in the most recent game against the Haryana Steelers.

Shadlu scored two raid points and a High-5 during the reverse fixture in Noida.

