PUN vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 131

The Puneri Paltan (PUN) and the UP Yoddhas (UP) face off in the 131st match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, February 21, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

These two sides are at the opposite ends of the points table, with the Paltan eyeing a top-of-the-table finish, while the Yoddhas languish at 11th place.

Aslam Inamdar's side is only one point away from Jaipur, and a positive result here will see them top the table at the end of the group stage. They'll back themselves to beat the Yoddhas even if they rest their entire first team.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas enter this match on the back of four successive defeats, with the most recent one a 36-29 loss to the Gujarat Giants.

PUN vs UP Match Details

Match: PUN vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 131

Date and Time: February 21, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PUN vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Mohamamdreza Chiyaneh (C), Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri/Dadaso Pujari, Vahid RezaEimehr, Pankaj Mohite, and Akash Shinde.

UP Yoddhas

Sumit (C), Mahipal, Gagana Gowda, Hitesh, Gulveer Singh, Ashu Singh, and Harendra Kumar.

PUN vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 131

Raider - Akash Shinde

Akash Shinde has been the Paltan's best raider in recent matches as they've rotated their side a bit, with the left raider scoring 18 raid points in his last two starts. He's definitely the one to back in the raiding department, with UP's Gagana Gowda a decent pick as well.

Defender - Hitesh

Right corner defender Hitesh has been one of the Yoddhas' best players in the recent games despite the negative results. He even scored a whopping seven tackle points in their most recent defeat to the Giants.

He should be up against a whole host of left raiders from the Paltan, and given his current form, he stands a really good chance of registering a Dream11 haul.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Who else but Mohammadreza Chiyaneh once again for the all-rounders' slot? There's a slight chance he may be benched, but if he starts, he's s shoo-in and the default captain.

His countryman and defending all-rounder Vahid RezaEimehr is also a decent differential pick.

PUN vs UP Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Gaurav Khatri/Hitesh

Akash Shinde/Sumit

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 131

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sumit, Hitesh, Akash Shinde, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

PUN vs UP Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Paltan look the stronger side on paper even if they go with only 1-2 first-team players, and that's how strong and competent their bench is. They absolutely bossed the in-form Haryana Steelers with that team so the Yoddhas shouldn't be much of a problem.

However, there is plenty of points potential in Hitesh, Sumit, and even Gagana Gowda, and the first two are must-haves. Backing the Paltan defense and captaining Mohammadreza Chiyaneh could work better than backing their raiders.

PUN vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sumit, and Hitesh.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-Captain: Abinesh Nadarajan.

PUN vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sumit, and Hitesh.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Vahid RezaEimehr.

Raiders: Gagana Gowda and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-Captain: Akash Shinde/Hitesh.