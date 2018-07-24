Pune Kabaddi League: Akshay Jadhav's team loses in the finals, yet adjudged as the best raider of the tournament

Vijay Sain 24 Jul 2018, 16:38 IST

Maharashtra is known to have nurtured Kabaddi from its roots and has successfully given a good amount of exposure to many players recognized as world-class raiders and defenders. With the aim to offer a stage where the players get to show their hidden abilities, Pune Kabaddi League 2018 was held at the Boxing Hall of Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, from the 19th of July to the 22nd of July.

Pune League Kabaddi has given the recognition to many reputed Kabaddi players of today

The main event took place in accordance with the birthday celebration of former deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, the President of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA). Baburao Chandere was the organizer of this recently concluded event.

Captains of the men's category in Pune Kabaddi League

Commenced in the year 2016 for the first time, Pune Kabaddi League was witnessed by a lot of Marathi fans on the Jai Maharashtra TV Channel. This highly anticipated event had eight teams for men and six for women competing for their respective titles.

Sachin Patil led Vegvan Pune beat Akshay Jadhav's Shivneri Junnar in a one-sided men's encounter (41-20) in the finals. Crucial defensive points by Dhanashree Sanas and Shraddha Chauhan's outstanding performance helped Pune clinch their title from the grasp of Lai Bhari Pimpri Chinchwad in the women's tourney with just 1 point.

Vegvan Pune (men's) led by Sachin Patil knocked off Akshay Jadhav & Co

Akshay Jadhav, who was one of the finds of Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, got picked back by the team for Season 6. He represented Shivneri Junnar but couldn't win the finals because of the team's over-dependence upon him. However, he received the title of 'Best Raider of the Tournament' with 61 raid points in his tally.

In the women's category, young Ankita Honamane scored 29 raid points throughout the season. On the other hand, Dhanashree Sanas led the Vegvan's with her 11 tackle points in the championship.

Vegvan Pune (women's) performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament

Here is how the teams and players got awarded in the Pune Kabaddi League 2018:

Men's League

• Winners: Vegvan Pune (₹10,000 to each member and a trophy)

• Runners-up: Shivneri Junnar (₹5,000 to each member)

• Best Raider of the Tournament: Akshay Jadhav [Shivneri Junnar] (₹15,000)

• Best Defender of the Tournament: Sachin Patil [Vegvan Pune] (₹15,000)

• Player of the Tournament: Ganesh Kambale [Vegvan Pune] (₹15,000)

Women's League

• Winners: Vegvan Pune (₹10,000 to each member and a trophy)

• Runners-up: Lai Bhari Pimpri Chinchwad (₹5,000 to each member)

• Best Raider of the Tournament: Ankita Honamane [Zunjar Khed] (₹15,000)

• Best Defender of the Tournament: Dhanashree Sanas [Vegvan Pune] (₹15,000)

• Player of the Tournament: Shraddha Chauhan [Vegvan Pune] (₹15,000)