Puneri Paltan appoint Surjeet Singh as the captain and unveil team’s new slick jersey for Vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 7

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 51 // 18 Jul 2019, 09:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Surjeet Singh (L) was announced as the captain of the Puneri Paltan for PKL 7

Pune, 17th July 2019: Puneri Paltan announced the dynamic and zealous Surjeet Singh as captain for the upcoming season 7. The star defender was a part of the Paltan in Season 3 and is back to lead the pack.

After launching new logo earlier, this March, Puneri Paltan has designed a new playing jersey which showcases a modern and global look. The new jersey is designed keeping the spirit of rich Maharashtrian culture. The orange color pays reverence to the glorious state of Maharashtra. The colors and patterns used in the jersey are a perfect representation of modern togetherness and team spirit.

The event witnessed a theatrical entry of the players which left a high-octane impact on the audience. Mr. Kailash Kandpal, Captain Surjeet Singh, Head coach Anup Kumar along with Mr. Makarand Kanade, Sr. Vice President, Quality, Force Motors, unveiled the team’s brand-new jersey for season 7.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Insurekot Sports said, “Our new logo and jersey represents more modern and global identity of the team with a brand story rooted in its origin. This fresh identity will resonate in team’s performance with a renewed approach towards the game. Surjeet will shoulder the responsibility of this young Paltan and under his captaincy we will set higher benchmarks for ourselves. I also extend my gratitude to all our partners who have supported us in this journey.”

Anup Kumar, Head Coach, Puneri Paltan added, “Surjeet is a valuable asset to the team and he will definitely drive the team towards glory. He has an experience of leading the team and I have faith that his leadership capabilities will take us a long way in this season. With the current squad and a leader like Surjeet, I am confident that this season we will put up a stellar show.”

Elated at being appointed the captain of Puneri Paltan, Surjeet said, “I am humbled by this decision of the management. I would like to thank Anup sir and Kailash sir for showing the faith in me and giving me this responsibility. This is my second stint with Puneri Paltan after season 3 and with comeback nothing is better than getting an opportunity to lead the team. Under Anup Sir’s guidance, we have been training extensively to give our best performance for the league and we are all ready to set the mat on fire.”

Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Limited said, “Kabaddi is an indigenous and popular sport followed by most of our customers in rural India. The association strengthens the common ground of this earthy sport and our product range - Indigenous, Rugged and Agile. Our Kargo King, Shaktiman pick-up and Sanman & Balwan agricultural tractors resonate these qualities. We are pleased to be the principal partner of our local Pune team - Puneri Paltan. We are hopeful for a spectacular performance and wish all the players very best for this season!”

Mr. Anand Pathak, Director, Marketing and Sales, Netmeds.com said, “Netmeds as a brand has always been driven to encourage the sporting culture in the country and with its association with Puneri Paltan and the Pro Kabaddi League, we further this cause. Kabaddi, a sport that originates from heartland India has caught the imagination of fans in the country and we are thrilled to be a part of this growing fandom. As Netmeds endeavors to empower the remotest corners of our nation with access to affordable healthcare and medicines, this partnership works in perfect alignment with our greater goal. We are excited to be an integral part of this journey as an Associate Sponsor for Puneri Paltan. Wishing the team, a spectacular run in the league!”

Puneri Paltan’s partners for Season 7 include Force Motors Ltd (Principal Partner), Netmeds.com (Associate Partner), BKT Tires (Co-Partner), Shiv-Naresh (Kit Partner), Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital (Hospital Partner).

Advertisement

This year the team has an ideal blend of strategical experience and young agility. Nitin Tomar, Girish Ernak, Surjeet with their expertise add to the strength of the Paltan. Young talented players like Manjeet, Pawan Kumar and Darshan Kadian are valuable additions to the team.

With renewed enthusiasm and vigor, the solid squad is gearing up for the seventh edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League which commences on 20th July. Puneri Paltan will be playing its first match against Haryana Steelers on 22nd July 2019 in Hyderabad. Puneri Paltan’s home leg matches in Pune are scheduled from 14th September 2019 – 20th September, 2019.