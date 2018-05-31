Puneri Paltan CEO Kailash Kandpal - "We did not want UP to use FBM on Nitin Tomar"

Puneri Paltan CEO spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda about the decision to bid aggressively for Nitin Tomar.

Gaurav Kadam ANALYST Exclusive 31 May 2018, 22:19 IST 175 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nitin Tomar was the joint second highest bid in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 Auction at 1.15 Cr

Puneri Paltan had an impressive showing at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 auction as they managed to assemble a good mix of experienced and young players in their squad.

The Pune-based franchise retained four players - Girish Ernak, GB More, Rajesh Mondal and Sandeep Narwal, before the auction as their Elite Players.

They added more mettle to the squad, as they went on to buy last season's most expensive player Nitin Tomar in an intense bidding war at a massive value of 115 Lakhs.

Sportskeeda spoke exclusively to Puneri Paltan CEO Mr. Kailash Kandpal about their auction performance, the decision to get Nitin Tomar, and thoughts on the captain for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 6.

Mr. Kandpal highlighted that Puneri Paltan managed to build a balanced squad and their aim was to strengthen their raiding unit going into the auction.

We have got Nitin Raider, left raider and GB More. Along with them, we have two do-or-die specialists Rajesh Mondal and Deepak Kumar Dahiya. We also managed to get good NYP Players such as Monu, Rinku Narwal.

Puneri Paltan's last season captain Deepak Niwas Hooda was bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers for a sum of 115 Lakhs. Hooda was Puneri Paltan's captain and his absence will have to be compensated by Pune's new buys. When asked about the leadership role, Kandpal was non-committal in his words.

The management still has to sit with the coach and decide on the leader. We have got a couple of good options, we will be evaluating and making the announcement soon.

Nitin Tomar was the captain of the UP Yoddha side and could be the go-to option for Puneri Paltan as well. But, Kandal chose to reserve his comments on the topic and not declare a clear favorite for the captain position.

During the auction for Nitin Tomar, several teams were in the running to nab him, but the ones who persisted even after the 100 lakhs mark, were Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan. Puneri Paltan had the bid at 110 lakhs, still, they went on to raise it to 115 lakhs and Delhi bowed out of the race. Kandpal explained the move as a strategy to keep UP Yoddha from using the Final Bid Match (FBM) card option.

We had a clear strategy to get one good left raider and we wanted to step it up to keep the franchise from using the FBM card.

Puneri Paltan had a good season last time around and will hope to follow their calculated auction approach with a power-packed performance in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, that starts in October this year.