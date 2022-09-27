"Highest raid points"- Puneri Paltan's Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat aim to score big in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Puneri Paltan's young raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat aim to set some big records in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 League. The two youngsters, who made their debuts last season, wish to own the numero uno place on the list of players with the most raid points and most points as an all-rounder.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat stole the show in Pro Kabaddi Season 8, scoring more than 150 raid points each. Pune had some big names like Rahul Chaudhari and Nitin Tomar in the raiding unit, but Aslam and Mohit emerged as their two best raiders.

Speaking with Sportskeeda on the Teammate Talks show, the two young players of Puneri Paltan answered multiple questions about each other. When asked about their aspirations in the Pro Kabaddi League, Mohit replied, "Highest Raid Points," while Aslam said, "Highest (Points as) All-Rounder."

The two raiders were also asked about their favorite holiday destination. Interestingly, both said that they would love to spend some free time at the beach. When asked who should play Aslam's role in his biopic, Mohit picked Tiger Shroff. On the flip side, Aslam chose Akshay Kumar to play Mohit's role in a biopic.

Puneri Paltan retained Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat for Pro Kabaddi 2022

As mentioned above, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat scored heaps of raid points for Puneri Paltan in the last edition of the tournament. Although the team did not reach the final, they did well to seal a playoff spot. Courtesy of their excellent performances, both raiders were retained by the Pune-based franchise for Season 9.

Pune also retained another rising star in their raiding unit, Pankaj Mohite. Furthermore, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh and defender Fazel Atrachali have been notable additions to Paltan this season. After seeing the strength of their overall unit, many fans feel that they could end their title drought in PKL 9.

Will Puneri Paltan become the Pro Kabaddi 2022 champions? Share your views in the comments box below.

