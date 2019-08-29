Puneri Paltan’s ticket sales are live for Vivo Pro Kabaddi League’s Pune leg

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 29 Aug 2019, 23:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can the Paltan reverse their fortunes during their home leg?

Puneri Paltan is ready to #GheunTak in their home ground, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi. The franchise’s ticket sales are now live for the Pune leg of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7. The Paltan is all ready to set the stadium on fire from 14th September to 20th September 2019.

The tickets can be obtained from online website BookMyShow and Puneri Paltan’s official website. They can also be obtained offline during the upcoming Inter-Club Kabaddi Championship on 8th September happening at The Mills, behind Sheraton Hotel, Sangamvadi, Pune.

Offline ticket counter will also start at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi two days prior to the beginning of the matches in Pune. Tickets for the matches are priced between Rs. 300 and Rs. 6,000.

After Ganeshutsav ends, Puneri Paltan’s home matches is the biggest sporting event for Punekars. With lord Ganesha’s blessings, Puneri Paltan hope to commence their home matches on a high. Fans can brace themselves for yet another nail biting, edge of the seat thrilling Kabaddi action for non-stop 6 days.

Puneri Paltan will start its home leg campaign on Saturday, September 14th, when they will be playing against Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Puneri Paltan is synonymous with massive energy and zeal of the glorious culture it represents, making it one of the most solid teams of the season. Kabaddi legend Anup Kumar is the head coach and the team is led by Surjeet Singh.

So far, the home team Puneri Paltan’s journey in the 7th edition of Pro Kabaddi League has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. With the support of the team's huge fan base for the home leg, the Puneri lions will be ready to roar in their den.