Puneri Paltan to organize Inter-Club Kabaddi Championship in Aurangabad, Nashik and Pune

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 22 // 16 Aug 2019, 15:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Puneri Paltan has boasted of some quality kabaddi players in its ranks

As a part of its endeavour to provide platform to young talent at grassroot level, Puneri Paltan is organizing Bol Kabaddi Inter-Club Kabaddi tournaments in 3 cities of Maharashtra – Aurangabad, Nashik and Pune.

The flagship programme is a strong effort from the franchise’s end to imbibe sporting culture. This year, Puneri Paltan has taken a step further to provide a platform to players from Aurangabad and Nashik along with Pune.

Puneri Paltan, under its IP, Bol Kabaddi organizes these Kabaddi tournaments with an aim to provide a platform for budding Kabaddi enthusiasts and harness promising talent. This year, under Bol Kabaddi, Puneri Paltan will be organising Inter-club kabaddi tournaments in various cities of Maharashtra.

The Inter-club kabaddi tournaments will see participation from over 45 clubs across Maharashtra commencing from 17th August 2019. The opening leg will be conducted in Prozone Mall, Aurangabad on 17th and 18th August with 24 teams participating in the Aurangabad leg of the championship. The championship is conducted in collaboration with Aurangabad Kabaddi Federation. The 2nd and 3rd legs of the championship will be held in Nashik and Pune respectively.

Commenting on the occasion, Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Insurekot Sports said, “Maharashtra is the hub of Kabaddi and has produced some great players for India and Pro Kabaddi. We feel it is important to connect with our fans in Maharashtra and this year, we are going the extra mile to conduct tournaments in other cities like Aurangabad and Nashik. We want to provide club players a platform to showcase their skills in the sport and we will continue undertaking many such activities in the future. You never know Puneri Paltan may get the next generation of players from these tournaments.”

Puneri Paltan, with these efforts is committed to harness talent of the talented players across Maharashtra. With renewed enthusiasm and vigour, Puneri Paltan’s solid squad has just begun their power-packed journey and displayed brilliant performances in the seventh edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

The team’s home leg will commence in Pune from 14thSeptember 2019 – 20th September, 2019 and the home leg matches will be held at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge – Balewadi. Fans can book their tickets on Book My Show for the Paltan’s home leg matches.