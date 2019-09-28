Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction today: Fantasy Kabaddi tips

Can Naveen continue his brilliant run against Pune?

Puneri Paltan take on the league-leaders Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of a double-header on Sunday, 29th September at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula at 7:30 PM IST as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Pune will be coming into this contest on the back of a 43-34 loss to the Jaipur Pink Panthers while, on the other hand, Delhi picked up a 43-39 win against the Patna Pirates that saw them re-occupy the top spot on the points table.

When both these sides met earlier this season, Delhi won 32-30 and the table-toppers will be keen on maintaining their momentum as the league moves closer to the business stages of the competition.

Team News- Puneri Paltan

The Paltan were pretty good in the raiding department with Pankaj Mohite's 12 raid points helping the team's cause very well but a poor night for Nitin Tomar meant that they couldn't apply enough pressure on Jaipur. In defence, Girish Ernak is likely to replace Sagar Krishna in the team after Pune had a rather poor night on the defensive front.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Hadi Tajik, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite, Balasaheb Jadhav and Girish Ernak.

Team News- Dabang Delhi KC

Vijay's Super Raid tilted the balance in Delhi's favour against the Patna Pirates with the all-rounder getting 13 raid points to his name overshadowing Naveen Kumar's 11 raid points. Delhi put in an all-round performance against the Pirates and the raiding combination is expected to remain the same.

On the defensive front, they were scratchy, with Ravinder Pahal unable to make a mark. But owing to the positive results and great season they're having, they can be expected to name an unchanged side.

Predicted Starting 7: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Chandran Ranjit, and Anil Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Pankaj Mohite, Nitin Tomar and Chandran Ranjit are the available raiding options with Naveen Kumar being a must-have for this game.

All-Rounders: Vijay and Manjeet are the all-rounders who are likely to start and will be valuable options for scoring a whole lot of points.

Defenders: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh and Vishal Mane are the available premium defensive options. Players like Hadi Tajik, Balasaheb Jadhav and Anil Kumar provide alternate options, as they will also fit into the team with a low budget.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Naveen Kumar, Pankaj Mohite, Vijay, Manjeet, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar and Balasaheb Jadhav.

Captain: Pankaj Mohite Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Naveen Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Chandran Ranjit, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Hadi Tajik and Balasaheb Jadhav.

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice-Captain: Nitin Tomar