Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Match prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will Puneri Paltan prove to be a strong challenge for Dabang Delhi?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 04 Aug 2017, 08:12 IST

Deepak Hooda had a successful outing in the first match against U Mumba.

Match No. 13 of the Pro Kabaddi League will witness the Puneri Paltan taking the battle across to the Dabangs from Delhi at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Both the teams are coming into this encounter on the back of contrasting results from their last match.

The Puneri Paltan had a prolonged rest period post their first match against U Mumba wherein they completely turned the tables against the champions from season two. They defeated Anup Kumar and his troops 21-33 in the Maharashtra derby, thus sending a statement of intent.

What worked in Pune's favour, was their all-round display wherein each player contributed to the scoreline adequately.

The defence of the Puneri Paltan boasts of stalwarts such as Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Girish Ernak alongside the very talented Sandeep Narwal. Deepak Hooda then, in the capacity of the skipper leads by example when he spearheads the attack for the team.

He is assisted in his job by Sandeep Narwal yet again, Rajesh Mondal and GB More. Thus, the Puneri Paltan are unlikely to change their starting seven from the first win against U Mumba unless any major injury concerns surface on the day.

As for Dabang Delhi, they started off the season with a win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers but slumped to defeat against the Gujarat Fortune Giants. The main reason of concern for the Delhi side is the form of Merej Sheykh for he was unable to amass a single point against Gujarat, was relegated to the bench for over 13 minutes and even substituted later on in the match. Thus, with the captain not playing up to the mark, the side finds itself in deep trouble.

The mantle the lies upon experienced campaigners such as Nilesh Shinde and Bajirao Hodage to not only put a formidable show in the defence but also provide guidance to the raiders in the absence of the skipper.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi match prediction

Puneri Paltan definitely is the stronger team with more number of quality and experienced players in their ranks, which adds to their confidence as well.

They have the might in defence to keep the young Delhi raiders at bay while the likes of Deepak Hooda and Sandeep Narwal possess the ability to penetrate through any rival defence, and it will be a tough challenge for Dabang Delhi to keep them at bay.