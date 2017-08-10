Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Pune vs Panthers

How will Pune lineup against the Pink Panthers?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 10 Aug 2017, 10:03 IST

Deepak Hooda of Puneri Paltan is an all-rounder

Match No. 21 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will feature the Puneri Paltan locking horns against the Pink Panthers from Jaipur at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur.

While Pune won their last match against Dabang Delhi, the Pink Panthers went down against the same team earlier in the season.

Puneri Paltan predicted line-up

Deepak Hooda [All-rounder]

The captain has been leading the team by example and has been spear heading the attack for the team.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan [Left/ Right Corner Defender]

With the ability to play in either corner on the mat, Cheralathan is a menacing threat to the approaching raiders.

Sandeep Narwal [All-rounder]

A key cog in the machine for Pune for he can perform in the attack as well unleash the strong defensive game with mighty blocks and holds.

Rajesh Mondal [Raider]

The raider thrives in pressure situations and thereby gives an edge to the team when it comes to the do-or-die raids.

Girish Ernak [Left Corner Defender]

He combines well with the right corner Cheralathan to put up a defensive stronghold for the Puneri Paltan.

Ravi Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

He has the talent and timing to execute key tackles and should work on increasing the frequency of the same.

GB More [Raider]

The young gun has been given the opportunity to shine in the attack and should look to make the most of this chance.

Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted line-up

Manjeet Chhillar [All-rounder]

An experienced campaigner, the key challenge for him is to lead his team by spending most of the time on the court.

Navneet Gautam [Left Corner Defender]

He led the Pink Panthers to PKL glory in the inaugural edition and will be hoping to replicate that sort of a performance.

Jasvir Singh [Raider]

He will be responsible for spearheading the attack and thereby ensure that the scoreboard keeps ticking.

Tushar Patil [Raider]

The raider was quite impressive in the last season and should stand by his repute and perform in a similar fashion.

Manoj Dhull [Right Corner Defender]

He needs to buckle up given the fact that he plays in one of the most important positions on the mat.

Somvir Shekhar [Right Cover Defender]

He has a considerable amount of playing experience in the PKL and should thus put up a greater show in the defence.

Pawan Kumar [Raider]

The young gun is a former U Mumba recruit and amassed 7 points in the last match, he should look to continue in a similar manner.