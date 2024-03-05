RAI vs BED Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Raigad District vs Beed District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 4

Raigad District will take on Beed District in Match 4 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Tuesday, March 5. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Raigad District failed to qualify for the Promotion round in the inaugural season, courtesy of a poor run in the group stage. They competed in the Relegation Round instead and were the best team, having won six and tied one match from seven encounters.

Meanwhile, Beed District will be gearing up for their maiden appearance in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League.

Match Details

Match: Raigad District vs Beed District, Match 4, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League

Date & Time: March 5, 2024; 4:15 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Raigad District

Prashant Jadhav, Anurag Singh, Avishkar Patil, Nikhil Shirke, Rutik Ratate, Viraj Patil, Nikhil Mhatre, Nishnat Mhatre, Kamesh Kothekar, Manthan Mhatre, Parth Thakur, Sujal Bait, Karan Bhagat, Manoj Mengal, Raj More, Vaibhav More, Dhiraj Bailmare, Pranav Indulkar, Raj Jangam, Samadhan More.

Beed District

Abhijit Garje, Dinesh Garje, Pavan Khande, Rahul Teke, Riyaj Shekh, Rushikesh Zambare, Sagar Gagdaie, Sanket Chaudhari, Sourabh Rathod, Umesh Garje, Shankar Maighane, Akash Rathod, Baig Aade, Dhyaneshwar Dhapse, Sandesh Deshmukh, Shashikant Dhas, Shubham Garje, Tejas Zagade, Ganesh Yadav, Ravindra Rathod.

Probable Playing 7s

Raigad District

Viraj Patil, Karan Bhagat, Nikhil Mhatre, Raj Jangam, Prashant Jadhav, Anurag Singh, Avishkar Patil.

Beed District

Dinesh Garje, Dhyaneshwar Dhapse, Sandesh Deshmukh, Abhijit Garje, Rushikesh Zambare, Ganesh Yadav, Riyaj Shekh.

RAI vs BED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Viraj Patil, Dinesh Garje, Dhyaneshwar Dhapse, Raj Jangam, Prashant Jadhav, Rushikesh Zambare, Avishkar Patil.

Captain: Raj Jangam | Vice-captain: Prashant Jadhav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Viraj Patil, Dinesh Garje, Dhyaneshwar Dhapse, Nikhil Mhatre, Anurag Singh, Rushikesh Zambare, Riyaj Shekh.

Captain: Nikhil Mhatre | Vice-captain: Rushikesh Zambare