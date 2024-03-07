RAI vs RAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7 for Raigad District vs Ratnagiri District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 12

Raigad District will lock horns with Ratnagiri District in the 12th match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (March 7) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Raigad District are placed seventh with one point, having lost both games they've played thus far. They lost their season opener by three points against Beed District and succumbed to a 23-point defeat against Ahmednagar District in their latest outing.

Meanwhile, Ratnagiri District are third in the standings with seven points, winning and losing one match apiece. They started their campaign with a 28-30 loss to Nanded District but got to winning ways with a 47-32 win over Dhule District.

Match Details

Match: Raigad District vs Ratnagiri District, Match 12, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024

Date & Time: March 7, 2024; 4:15 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Raigad District

Prashant Jadhav, Anurag Singh, Avishkar Patil, Nikhil Shirke, Rutik Ratate, Viraj Patil, Nikhil Mhatre, Nishnat Mhatre, Kamesh Kothekar, Manthan Mhatre, Parth Thakur, Sujal Bait, Karan Bhagat, Manoj Mengal, Raj More, Vaibhav More, Dhiraj Bailmare, Pranav Indulkar, Raj Jangam, and Samadhan More.

Ratnagiri District

Nilesh Shinde, Shubham Patil, Raj Bhosale, Sarthak Shinde, Shreyas Shinde, Ved Patil, Darshan Kotawadekar, Shripad Kumbar, Avishkar Palkar, Sayan Gavkhadkar, Sujan Kansare, Aryan Kardekar, Bhushan Gudhekar, Sourabh Divekar, Abhishek Shinde, Amarsing Kashyap, Atharv Dhumal, Banty Nikam, Paras Patil, and Ritesh Birje.

Probable Playing 7s

Raigad District

Prashant Jadhav, Anurag Singh, Pranav Indulkar, Raj Jangam, Viraj Patil, Manthan Mhatre, and Karan Bhagat.

Ratnagiri District

Nilesh Shinde, Shreyas Shinde, Ved Patil, Shripad Kumbar, Avishkar Palkar, Abhishek Shinde, and Amarsing Kashyap.

RAI vs RAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shripad Kumbar, Avishkar Palkar, Viraj Patil, Amarsing Kashyap, Raj Jangam, Shreyas Shinde, and Prashant Jadhav.

Captain: Raj Jangam | Vice-captain: Shreyas Shinde

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shripad Kumbar, Manthan Mhatre, Karan Bhagat, Pranav Indulkar, Raj Jangam, Nilesh Shinde, and Abhishek Shinde.

Captain: Abhishek Shinde | Vice-captain: Shripad Kumbar