Rajesh Narwal: 10 things you need to know about him

Rajesh Narwal is one of the most famous all-rounders in Kabaddi and hails from the land where most Kabaddi stars come from.

by Divyanshu S Gandhi Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jul 2017, 14:02 IST

Rajesh Narwal

Rajesh Narwal is an Indian Kabaddi star who hails from Haryana. He is famous for his four-year successful stint with Jaipur Pink Panthers which includes the inaugural Pro Kabaddi League title. However, there is a lot more to him than people know about as shown in the 10 facts below:

#1 Rajesh Narwal is a player with true sportsman spirit. In the 60 games he has played in the Pro Kabaddi League, he has got zero yellow cards and red cards till date. A quality not often seen in a completely physical sport like Kabaddi.

#2 He will be playing for U.P. Yoddha from 2017. After having played four seasons with Jaipur Pink Panthers, he will be wearing the grey and white jersey from this season.

#3 He hails from Sonepat, Haryana, a place that has given Pro Kabaddi League the most number of stars. Ravinder Pahal, Pardeep Narwal, Sonu Narwal and Rajesh Narwal are just to name a few of the many Kabaddi champions that have come out of the town.

#4 He is a true Kabaddi all-rounder. His team can rely on both his raiding and defensive skills at any point of time. He has amassed 350 points in Pro Kabaddi League till date which include 266 raid points and 84 defence points (77 successful tackles).

#5 Rajesh just does not rely on his Kabaddi skills and fame to sustain his family. He also works at ONGC in Sonepat.

#6 His favourite player and partner in the Pro Kabaddi League has been the Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Jasvir Singh. Both of them forged a formidable raiding partnership and always brought each other back from the dugout the moment one of them was out.

#7 Rajesh's favourite actor is none other than the owner of his former team Abhishek Bachchan. His favourite actress belongs to the same family and is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A perfect example of a loyal player.

#8 He loves to entertain himself and his teammates with his dancing. He dances on the journey with the team from one city to another as well as when he is at home and not working.

#9 Rajesh is famously known as the 'angry young man' of the Jaipur Pink Panthers team. He is often found shouting at himself or his teammates when either of them makes errors.

Here is a Youtube video showing why he is known as the angry young man.

#10 He also loves listening to music and his favourite song is one featuring his favourite actor. "Hafte me chaar shanivaar hone chahiye" from the movie All Is Well is his all-time favourite song and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Asin and Supriya Pathak.