Reports: Indian kabaddi players 'adjusted' in other teams at Kabaddi World Cup 2020

What's the story?

After the Indian Olympics Association chief's shocking revelation about the Indian team for Kabaddi World Cup 2020, it has been learnt that the officials adjusted Indian players in different teams for the global event in Pakistan.

The background

Pakistan hosted the first ever Kabaddi World Cup of circle style kabaddi where an unofficial Indian contingent of 60-100 players was reported to be present. IOA Chief Narinder Batra clarified that none of the official bodies approved their participation in the tournament, a statement which raised a lot of eyebrows in the sports world.

The heart of the matter

As per TOI, Pakistan Amateur Circle Kabaddi Federation (PACKF) had contacted the Indian officials recently to investigate this controversy. PACKF secretary general Muhammad Sarwar Bhatt informed the sources that the players holding Indian passport had been adjusted in the teams of England, Canada and Australia since their players did not turn up.

The secretary general further stated that Iran, Sierra Leone and Azerbaijan had sent their respective teams for the competition while USA, Canada and Kenya opted out. He said:

"Iran's team is somewhat a serious contender but Sierra Leone and Azerbaijan are non-kabaddi playing nations and do not have much at stake. USA, Canada and Kenya did not send their teams to participate."

The report further indicates that there was some involvement of Punjab Kabaddi Association in this situation however, Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) has left this matter to the central government.

What's next?

It will be intriguing to see what action does the central government take against the wrongdoers. Around 45 players and a dozen coaches are in the neighboring country without any official clearance hence, the top officials will have to look into this matter deeply before taking any major decision.