Revisiting Patna Pirates' meek surrender in the semi-final of PKL 2023-24

Now that a week has gone by, and enough time has passed for ruminations to erode memory's time-bound recollections, one has good reason to revisit the meek way Patna Pirates surrendered in the first PKL 2023-24 semi-final played in Hyderabad on February 28.

The Pirates, one of the favorites to lift the Pro Kabaddi League title this season, put up a showing that embarrassed those who had turned up at Gachibowli wearing their colors.

Their spirits seemed to be in tatters, and it took a lot from their coach Narender Singh Redu to motivate and impress upon them the fact that they were playing in a semi-final.

At times, the spirit that the Pirates had displayed all season seemed to be one from a forgotten era, one in which the sun still rose in the east and the team that got the most points from a kabaddi game was still declared its winner.

Eventual winners Puneri Paltan, against whom the Pirates came up in the all-deciding semi-final, showed their appreciation for the latter's lack of creativity by wasting as much time as they could in their box, with only the call for 'Do or Die' spurring Aslam Inamdar's men into action.

To be sure, the Pirates waited and watched, and waited and watched until there was no waiting and watching to be done, and the big screen unhelpfully displayed the scoreline of 37-21 to the Paltan.

The crowd at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium were left dejected by Patna Pirates

The faithful who had turned up in numbers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium were left in tatters. The few who were sentimental enough to rouse strong emotions out of such a distressing performance were seen in tears in the parking lot.

Captain Sachin and raiders Manjeet and Sudhakar tried their best to pick up the pieces of whatever was left of this game long after it had been deemed shut by the Paltan, but their efforts were too futile, and came far too late.

If right-cover Mayur Kadam's showing was one of indifference, Babu, Krishan and Ankit matched it for the diffidence they showed in the face of difficulty.

Sandeep Kumar and Sanjay, coming off the bench, were brought on to give this game a semblance of sanity, but what coach Redu would have hoped to provide for special effect turned into one of mere formality.

The Pirates have a lot of thinking to do before the next season of PKL gets underway; most of all, they need to learn how to be courageous and show some spirit under pressure, and not surrender without showing any spine whatsoever.

Coach Redu will be hoping to impart as much wisdom as he can upon his wards, but unfortunately, fortitude is a skill that can hardly be taught from the outside.