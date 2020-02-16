SAI boys and Haryana girls crowned champions of the 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2020

Sports Authority of India (SAI) boys clinched the gold medal in the 46th Junior Nationals.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) asserted its dominance yet again by defeating Uttar Pradesh in the boy's final, winning their fifth title in the past six editions of the Junior National Kabaddi Championship. The Haryana girls' side also avenged their loss of the previous two finals as they beat SAI in the summit clash to win the championship.

The tournament held in Maharshi Dayanand University Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana concluded, after four days of action-packed Kabaddi.

In the boys' final, Uttar Pradesh started the match well and managed to establish a 9-pointer lead till the half-time 20-11, while the defence of SAI kept losing points to the former's Nitin Panwar and Akash Nain. SAI almost lost their hopes of winning the match, with the lead extending to 13 points.

However, a remarkable comeback courtesy of Meetu's 14 raid points with a brilliant High-5 from Karamveer helped them script a comeback. SAI grandly retained their title, winning their fifth title in the past six seasons.

Haryana defeated the pre-favourites SAI in the summit clash to win the trophy.

The girls' summit clash witnessed the repeat of the last two editions' final as Sports Authority of India squared off against Haryana. Both teams had a competitive first half as SAI could only manage a 2-pointer lead by the end of half-time 13-11.

SAI could only manage to score six points in the next phase as Muskan Malik starred for Haryana with an all-round performance (six raid points and six tackle points). Led by Pooja in the raiding with seven raid points, Haryana came back strong and won the match by 27-19, thus winning their title after the 42nd edition.

Meetu from the Sports Authority of India (boys) claimed the best raider award from the Yuva Paltan club for being the highest scoring raider throughout the tournament with 52 raid points. Karamveer from SAI bagged the best defender award from the sponsorship of Pro Kabaddi's franchise Haryana Steelers, who ended with 15 tackle points in the tournament.

Here are the medalists from the 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship:

Boys:

Gold: Sports Authority of India

Silver: Uttar Pradesh

Bronze: Chandigarh and Goa

Girls:

Gold: Haryana

Silver: Sports Authority of India

Bronze: Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh

