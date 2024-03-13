SAN vs LAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7 for Sangli District vs Latur District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Maharashtra, Match 35

Sangli District will cross swords with Latur District in the 35th match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 in Pool B at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on March 13, Wednesday.

Sangli District is currently occupying the seventh position in the standings with one point at a score difference of minus five. They suffered a defeat over Nandurbar District by 31-36 and would be eyeing to come back strong in this encounter.

On the other hand, Latur District is holding the fourth position in the standings with five points at a score difference of four. They stunned Dharashiv District by 35-31 in their Day 1 clash and would be hoping to continue their good winning momentum.

Match Details

Match: Sangli District vs Latur District, Match 35, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 (Pool B)

Date & Time: March 13, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Sangli District

Prashant Waghmare, Rushabh Salunkhe, Sangram Patil, Shubham Patil, Tushar Khadke, Yuvraj Kate, Abhijit Gavade, Abhishik Gunge, Abhiraj Pawaw, Aditya Yesugade, Ashif Nadaf, Aniket Hipparkar, Omkar Rathod, Vinay Shelke, Satej Patil, Rohit Narale, Navaj Desai, Pranav Mane, Ashpak Attar, Prasanna Patil, Vaibhav Waghmode.

Latur District

Ravikum Salve, Sarthak Ghote, Sunil Sadhav, Aditya Bharde, Samadhan Sonkamble, Abhishek Kedase, Sohel Shaikh, Vishal Gaikwad, Mohsin Shaikh, Rohit Pawar, Yogesh Ghatkar, Tushar Mane, Abhay Uttam, Ajinkya Katle, Dhiraj Gavle, Kunal Kardile, Laxman Kadam, Narsing Kondre, Pradip Akangire, Pranav Bhatikare.

Probable Playing 7s

Sangli District

Abhishik Gunge, Abhiraj Pawaw, Tushar Khadke, Omkar Rathod, Prasanna Patil, Rohit Narale, Navaj Desai

Latur District

Pradip Akangire, Rohit Pawar, Aditya Bharde, Ajinkya Katle, Abhaysing Tawar, Abhishek Kedase, Tushar Mane

SAN vs LAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit Pawar, Omkar Rathod, Prasanna Patil, Pradip Kamlakar, Abhiraj Manoj, Abhishik Gunge, Abhay Tawar

Captain: Abhiraj Manoj, Vice Captain: Abhay Tawar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit Pawar, Omkar Rathod, Ajinkya Anant Katle, Pradip Kamlakar, Rohit Narale, Abhishik Gunge, Tushar Khadakhe

Captain: Omkar Rathod, Vice Captain: Pradip Kamlakar