SAN vs LAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7 for Sangli District vs Latur District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Maharashtra, Match 35

Sangli District will cross swords with Latur District in the 35th match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 in Pool B at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on March 13, Wednesday.
Sangli District is currently occupying the seventh position in the standings with one point at a score difference of minus five. They suffered a defeat over Nandurbar District by 31-36 and would be eyeing to come back strong in this encounter.
On the other hand, Latur District is holding the fourth position in the standings with five points at a score difference of four. They stunned Dharashiv District by 35-31 in their Day 1 clash and would be hoping to continue their good winning momentum.
Match Details
Match: Sangli District vs Latur District, Match 35, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 (Pool B)
Date & Time: March 13, 2024, 2:45 PM IST
Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Squads to choose from
Sangli District
Prashant Waghmare, Rushabh Salunkhe, Sangram Patil, Shubham Patil, Tushar Khadke, Yuvraj Kate, Abhijit Gavade, Abhishik Gunge, Abhiraj Pawaw, Aditya Yesugade, Ashif Nadaf, Aniket Hipparkar, Omkar Rathod, Vinay Shelke, Satej Patil, Rohit Narale, Navaj Desai, Pranav Mane, Ashpak Attar, Prasanna Patil, Vaibhav Waghmode.
Latur District
Ravikum Salve, Sarthak Ghote, Sunil Sadhav, Aditya Bharde, Samadhan Sonkamble, Abhishek Kedase, Sohel Shaikh, Vishal Gaikwad, Mohsin Shaikh, Rohit Pawar, Yogesh Ghatkar, Tushar Mane, Abhay Uttam, Ajinkya Katle, Dhiraj Gavle, Kunal Kardile, Laxman Kadam, Narsing Kondre, Pradip Akangire, Pranav Bhatikare.
Probable Playing 7s
Sangli District
Abhishik Gunge, Abhiraj Pawaw, Tushar Khadke, Omkar Rathod, Prasanna Patil, Rohit Narale, Navaj Desai
Latur District
Pradip Akangire, Rohit Pawar, Aditya Bharde, Ajinkya Katle, Abhaysing Tawar, Abhishek Kedase, Tushar Mane
SAN vs LAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit Pawar, Omkar Rathod, Prasanna Patil, Pradip Kamlakar, Abhiraj Manoj, Abhishik Gunge, Abhay Tawar
Captain: Abhiraj Manoj, Vice Captain: Abhay Tawar
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit Pawar, Omkar Rathod, Ajinkya Anant Katle, Pradip Kamlakar, Rohit Narale, Abhishik Gunge, Tushar Khadakhe
Captain: Omkar Rathod, Vice Captain: Pradip Kamlakar