Sivagangai Warriors will be up against Chennai Sports in the 32nd Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Pool B match at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Chennai.

Both Sivagangai Warriors and Chennai Sports boast a bunch of young and skilled domestic kabaddi players, who have played various Kabaddi tournaments at an early age.

S. Anto Ashil of Warriors has represented various teams in prestigious tournaments including the Tamil Nadu team in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, which won the bronze medal. He will be assisted by raiders B. Manivananan and Anantha Kumar in the raiding department while Shakul Hameed and S. Elumalai are some of the key players in the defense.

On the other hand, Noushadali Rasheedali is one the top raiders from Chennai Sports who has represented various teams in Junior State 2021, Tamilnadu team in Senior State 2022-2023, and Senior Nationals 2024. He will be backed by the likes of Hari Kumar Sivakumar, Praveen Kumar Anbalagan, and Madhavan Chinnayan.

SGW vs CHE Match Details:

Match: Sivagangai Warriors vs Chennai Sports, Velammal Yuva Kabaddi Series - Tamil Nadu Clubs, 2024

Date and Time: May 13, 2024, Monday, 5:45 pm IST

Venue: Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Sivagangai Warriors

B. Manivananan, C. Sivalingam, L. Vandamm, M. Arvinthapandian, N. Aayub Yaasar, R. Solairaja, Anantha Kumar, M. Vasanth, N. Harishkumar, R. Santhosh, S Hariharashudhan Sankar, C. Santhosh, N. Praveen Raj, S. Anto Ashil, V. Vaiyagaventhan, Shakul Hameed, V. Malukkan, S. Elumalai, M. Ramar

Chennai Sports

Noushadali Rasheedali, Ravi Ramar, Vignesh Selvakumar, Balamurugan P, Hari Kumar Sivakumar, Subash Thanikaimalai, B Vijay, Ravichandran Meganthan, Thamizharasan Kuppan, Vinayagamoorthi Chinnapaiyan, Praveen Kumar Anbalagan, Prdeepraj Yuvaraj R, M. Esakkiraja, Mohammed Sathik Abdullah, Sham Murugan, Madhavan Chinnayan, Tharniesh Balamurugan, Bharath Nachiyappan, Chandru Suresh, R Vimal Raj, Suryakumar Saravanan

Probable Playing 7s

Sivagangai Warriors

B. Manivananan, Anantha Kumar, N. Aayub Yaasar, C. Santhosh, S. Anto Ashil, Shakul Hameed, S. Elumalai

Chennai Sports

Noushadali Rasheedali, B Vijay, Hari Kumar Sivakumar, Praveen Kumar Anbalagan, M. Esakkiraja, Mohammed Sathik Abdullah, Madhavan Chinnayan/Tharniesh Balamurugan

SGW vs CHE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Sathik Abdullah, Praveen Kumar Anbalagan, S. Anto Ashil, Shakul Hameed, Hari Kumar Sivakumar, B. Manivananan

Captain: S. Anto Ashil | Vice-captain: B. Manivananan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tharniesh Balamurugan, Madhavan Chinnayan, S. Anto Ashil, Shakul Hameed, Noushadali Rasheedali, B Vijay, Anantha Kumar

Captain: Noushadali Rasheedali | Vice-captain: Tharniesh Balamurugan