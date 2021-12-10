SHF vs JGJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Today's Starting 7 for K7 Qualifiers Rajasthan match - December 10th, 2021

Sariska Hi-Flyers will take on the Jai Garh Jaguars in the upcoming encounter of the K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan.

They will compete in Pool C of the competition and are pitted alongside the JSG Warriors and Marudhar Storm. Each team will play three games in the group stage, with the team ending atop the points table making it into the grand event.

The grand event, the K7 World Series, will see several teams from various cities compete for the coveted trophy. This regional qualifier will be a great stage for young players to prove their mettle and break into the state & national teams in the coming years.

Squads to choose from

Sariska Hi-Flyers

Chandra Prakash Jakhar, Chandra Mohan Jat, Naresh Junjadia, Anuj Saini, Hariom, Manveer Choudhary, Sahil Bagara, Abhishek Badsara, Ajay Kumar, Harish Kumar, Nitin Gurjar, Amit Singh.

Jai Garh Jaguars

Saitan Ghasal, Rahul P, Himanshu Gwala, Paras, Shivkumar Kumar Yogi, Aman Singh, Mohit Garhwal, Dinesh Singh, Shree Ram Bagawaraya, Rohit Yadav-I, Rakesh-II, Surendra Godara.

Probable Playing 7

Sariska Hi-Flyers

Chandra Prakash Jakhar, Chandra Mohan Jat, Naresh Junjadia, Manveer Choudhary, Sahil Bagara, Abhishek Badsara, Ajay Kumar.

Jai Garh Jaguars

Saitan Ghasal, Rahul P, Aman Singh, Mohit Garhwal, Shree Ram Bagawaraya, Rohit Yadav-I, Rakesh-II.

Match Details

Match: Sariska Hi-Flyers vs Jai Garh Jaguars, K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan.

Date & Time: December 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

SHF vs JGJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SHF vs JGJ Kabaddi Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chandra Mohan Jat, Naresh Junjadia, Rahul P, Sahil Bagara, Mohit Garhwal, Ajay Kumar, Rohit Yadav-I.

Captain: Mohit Garhwal | Vice-Captain: Ajay Kumar.

SHF vs JGJ Kabaddi Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chandra Prakash Jakhar, Naresh Junjadia, Saitan Ghasal, Dinesh Singh, Mohit Garhwal, Ajay Kumar, Rohit Yadav-I.

Captain: Ajay Kumar | Vice-Captain: Rohit Yadav-I.

