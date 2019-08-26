Shivshakti Kridamandal emerge as champions of Puneri Paltan’s Inter-club Kabaddi Tournament in Nashik

Shivshakti Kridamandal won the Bol Kabaddi tournament held in Nashik

Nashik, 25th August 2019: As a part of its endeavour to promote Kabaddi at grassroots levels, Puneri Paltan, organised the Inter-Club Kabaddi Championship at Meena Tai Thackeray Stadium, Nashik. With 16 teams participating, the championship received an overwhelming response. The tournament was a grand success.

The winner of the tournament was Shivshakti Kridamandal who received a prize of ₹11,000 and a trophy followed by the runner’s up of the tournament, Brahma Sports who were awarded ₹7,000 and a trophy. The final scoreline was 19-17. Krida Prabodhani emerged as 3rd place winners and Shikarevadi Krida Mandal emerged as 4th place winners received ₹3,000 each and a trophy. Sanny Mate of Shivshakti Krida Mandal emerged as the best raider and Omkar Kokale of Brahma Sports emerged as the best defender of the championship.

Commenting on the occasion, Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Insurekot Sports said, “By means of this tournament, we wanted to connect with our fans in Maharashtra and provide a platform for the talented Kabaddi players of Maharashtra. We were thrilled to see the passion and skills displayed by these young players who will form the next generation of Kabaddi players. We thank Nashik for the love and support they have shown towards Puneri Paltan.”

This initiative was much appreciated by the participating teams and their coaches. The tournament received an overwhelming response. Many athletes expressed their desire to be part of more such tournaments. The venue was a fun-filled atmosphere with onlookers who were energetically cheering for their favourite teams.

Puneri Paltan, with these efforts, is committed to harnessing the talent of the talented players across Maharashtra. With renewed enthusiasm and vigour, Puneri Paltan’s solid squad has just begun their power-packed journey and displayed brilliant performances in the seventh edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. The team’s home leg will commence in Pune from 14th September 2019 – 20th September 2019 and the home leg matches will be held at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge – Balewadi. Fans can book their tickets on Book My Show for the Paltan’s home leg matches.