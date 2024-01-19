SIS vs COV Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Sindh Sonics vs Chola Veerans for Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 36

Sindh Sonics (SIS) clash with Chola Veerams (COV) in the 36th game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.

The Sonics are eighth in the points table with two wins and as many losses with 12 points. Their wins have come against Tadoba Tigers (33-21) and Himalayan Tahrs (32-23).

Meanwhile, the Veerans are ninth with two wins and three defeats, picking up 11 points. They bagged wins against Himalayan Tahrs (25-18) and Maurya Mavericks (44-13).

Match Details

Match: Sindh Sonics vs Chola Veerans, Match 36, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 19, 2024; 5:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Sindh Sonics (SIS)

Abhishek Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Gaurav, Gurpreet Singh, Gursahib Singh, Jasveer, Jatin Singh, Jatinder Singh, Jobanjeet Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Lovedeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Maninder Bir Singh, Mohandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar, Rajvir Singh, Vishal Singh

Chola Veerans (COV)

A Balabharathi Ambethkar, Ankit Dahiya, Arjun Rathee, Arunkumar Anjapuli, D Ranjith Deivarang, Dinesh Deep Chand, Gowtham Murgan, Ieniyayan Vaithiyanthan, Iyyappan Veeradanadian, M Vignesh Murugesan, Mahindra Prasad, Manikandan Kumar, Manjeet Thakur, Manoghar Marimuthu, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Mayank Malik, Mohit Dhull, Pravin Kumar Iyyanar, Prithvi Raj, R Ram Kumar, R Sridhar, R Vijay Kumar, Rajasekar Rajanderan, Rohit Singh, Saran Murugan, Sarath Raj, Sujith Sagar V, Thamizhvanan Kuppusammy, Vignesh Babu, Vinith Munichamy

Probable Playing 7s

Sindh Sonics (SIS)

Rahul Gope, Ranjan Kumar/Nishant Sunil Chauhan, Kismat Singh, Prince Kumar Roy, Krish Khristi, Bhushan Yadav, Vikash Singh

Chola Veerans (COV)

Gowtham Murgan, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Iyyappan Veerapandian, Pravin Kumar Iyyanar, Ramesh Perumal, Mahindra Prasad Dhandapani, Sujith Sagar V

SIS vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gowtham Murgan, Pravin Kumar Iyyanar, Ramesh Perumal, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Kismat Singh, Prince Kumar Roy, Ranjan Kumar

Captain: Kismat Singh Vice-Captain: Arunkumar Anjapuli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gowtham Murgan, Vikash Singh, Nishant Sunil Chauhan, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Kismat Singh, Sujith Sagar V, Ranjan Kumar

Captain: Gowtham Murgan Vice-Captain: Kismat Singh