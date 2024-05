SMA vs DRS Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Samy Academy vs Durai Singam, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Match 30

Samy Academy and Durai Singam will square off in the 30th match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Pool B at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Chennai.

Samy Academy have a good combination of skilled players in their 18-man roster. S. Mukeshkannan and Velavan Muruganantham are the most experienced players followed by some of the amateurs, S Sanjeevi, Sankar S, Kesavan Raja, and Sidhu Sigana.

On the other hand, Durai Singam are comparatively weaker side on paper. They have a few inexperienced domestic players, including Vengadesh, Dravid, and Santhosh Velmurugan.

Both teams will be eager to put up a strong fight in the upcoming game at Velammal Bodhi Campus and kick off their YKS campaign on a high note.

SMA vs DRS Match Details

Match: Samy Academy vs Durai Singam, Velammal Yuva Kabaddi Series - Tamil Nadu Clubs, 2024

Date and Time: May 13, 2024, Monday, 11:45 am IST

Venue: Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Samy Academy

K Muthuvel Pandian, Kesavan Raja, S Sandeep Shanmugam, S. Mukeshkannan, Sidhu Sigana, Ashwin Kumar Arumugam, G Sivasakthi, K Hariharan Karuppaiya, M Gokulnath Mathivanan, A Krishnan Ammasi, R Paranjothi Ramamoorthy, Sankar S, V Vallarasu Vinayagam, S Kabkan Settu, B Dhanush Balaji, K Vishva Kumar, S Sanjeevi, Velavan Muruganantham

Durai Singam

Jagadeesan Ravi, Karuthapandi Ganapathi, Naveen Kumar, Subramaniyan Samutherakani, Vengadesh, Abinesh Pugalanthi, Sathivel Murugesan, Arjunan Jeypal, Devchand Sivasuramanian, Dravid, Kirupakaran Antony Raj, Ananthaprakash Rajendran, Santhosh Velmurugan, Stephenraj Moses, Esakkiraj Thangam, Meenakshi Krishnan, Nambi Naveen, Ganesan Karuppaiya, Gobinath Thirupandi

Probable Playing 7s

Samy Academy

Sidhu Sigana, Sidhu Sigana, S. Mukeshkannan, Kesavan Raja, Sankar S, S Sanjeevi, Velavan Muruganantham

Durai Singam

Abinesh Pugalanthi, Santhosh Velmurugan, Marimuthu Perumal, Arjunan Jeypal, Ganesan Karuppaiya, Vengadesh, Dravid

SMA vs DRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sankar S, Arjunan Jeypal, Santhosh Velmurugan, Velavan Muruganantham, S Sanjeevi, Sidhu Sigana, S. Mukeshkannan

Captain: S.Mukeshkannan | Vice-captain: Velavan Muruganantham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sankar S, Santhosh Velmurugan, Marimuthu Perumal, S Sanjeevi, Sidhu Sigana, S. Mukeshkannan, B-Dhanush Balaji

Captain: S Sanjeevi | Vice-captain: Santhosh Velmurugan